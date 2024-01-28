'Callousness Squashed Out Of Me By That Machine': Jeremy Renner Feels 'Wonderfully Sensitive And Youthful' After His Life Threatening Accident

It was just over a year ago that the Marvel star, Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow plow accident, and in the months since, the star says he’s learned to embrace a softer side. Renner broke over 30 bones and underwent multiple surgeries after his snow plow ran him over while he was helping his nephew get a stuck vehicle out of the snow on 2023 New Year's Day at his property in Reno, Nevada.

Jeremy Renner says he feels wonderfully sensitive and youthful after his accident

While discussing his new Super Bowl commercial for Silk, Jeremy Renner spoke with PEOPLE about his life-threatening snow plow accident. “I certainly got a lot of callousness squashed out of me by that machine." He added, “I’ve never been bitter, but always maybe a little more callous, a little bit more tough. And I just think those calluses are just scraped off me at this point. Literally, I feel pretty open and wonderfully sensitive and youthful.”

The Hawkeye star continues, “I’ve been blessed.” In January 2023, Renner spent more than two weeks in the hospital and underwent multiple surgeries after breaking more than 30 bones in an accident near his home in Nevada. He has since made a miraculous recovery and was even able to return to the red carpet in April 2023, where he walked alongside his 10-year-old daughter Ava.

He says it was his young daughter and close family and friends who pushed him to heal and helped him realize just how loved he is. “Everything kind of just went right,” he said. “Obviously I had a lot of tenacity, I had a lot of support, a lot of reason to recover. That is really special. There’s a lot of people that don’t have as much, [don’t have] those things to live for.”

The 53-year-old further said, “It wasn’t about me getting better. It was about healing them. That’s how I got out of my own way… Geez, the love and support I got from people, man. I just didn’t realize that many people gave a crap about me that much. Maybe Hawkeye, they did. [But] just me as a person, it’s a different thing.”

Jeremy Renner says he is grateful to have learned his limits

While Jeremy Renner said he wouldn’t want to go through something like that again, he says that he is grateful to have learned his limits which were far greater than anyone ever expected.

“I know how far I can go. That’s pretty useful information — give you parameters of your life, and it’s pretty hopeful,” he said. “I overcame a lot, and there’s so many things that could have gone wrong. It all went right, every part of it. From my vision, to walking, that no one said I was going to walk again. I’m like, ‘Well…’”

Renner is not only walking again but is back to performing stunts as he does in Silk’s new Super Bowl spot. “[Silk is] all about wellness, and I’ve gotten pretty into that because it’s forced upon me as a part of a lifestyle, which is great,” he said. “I’ve become so healthy now.”

The Oscar-nominated actor further stated, “It’s a beacon of hope for me and for my daughter as well, and this is a new part of our journey together in recovery and in life. Getting back into life in a different way, out of a hospital bed, out of the house, being social, just doing normal things. It represents a lot to me, and I’m very thankful to be here to do this."

