Top 5 viral moments from the past Golden Globes as 2024 edition gears up for premiere

Golden Globes which is considered to be a rowdier version of the Oscars, is back in full swing this year. From scandalous gags to poignant speeches and awkward encounters, the Golden Globes annually provides some of the most talked-about moments in Hollywood.

Let's take a look back at some of the most memorable moments from over the years, ahead of the ceremony.

Here are 5 viral moments from the past Golden Globes

The awkward moment between Lady Gaga and Leonardo DiCaprio

The interaction between Lady Gaga and Leonardo DiCaprio from the 2016 Golden Globes awards quickly became a meme when the singer brushed past the Killer of the Flower Moon actor on her way to collect an award for best actress in a miniseries. In a clip that quickly went viral, the actress walked towards the stage and swept past Leonardo, who was caught pulling a startled expression at seeing Lady Gaga as she continued to make her way through the crowd.

The Titanic star later addressed the moment in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "Oh lord – that's trending huh," he laughed when he was shown the video. "I just didn't know what was passing me, that's all!" he added.

Jodie Foster came out publically

In the 2013 Golden Globes, Jodie Foster publicly addressed her sexuality for the first time, coming out as gay. Accepting the Cecil B DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award, Foster announced that she was single and said, "Seriously, I hope that you're not disappointed that there won't be a big-coming-out speech tonight. I already did my coming out about a thousand years ago, back in the stone age."

Foster continued, "In those very quaint days when a fragile young girl would open up to trusted friends and family, coworkers and then gradually, proudly, to everyone who knew her. To everyone she actually met. But now, apparently, I'm told, that every celebrity is expected to honor the details of their private life with a press conference, a fragrance, and a primetime reality show. You guys might be surprised, but I am not Honey Boo Boo child."

Seth Myers addressed Hollywood's history of sexual harassment

In his 2018 opening monologue at the Golden Globes, Seth Myers called out sexual harassment, directly referencing Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, and Woody Allen. "It's time to address the elephant not in the room: Harvey Weinstein," he began. Myers continued, "But don't worry, he’ll be back in 20 years when he becomes the first person ever booed during the 'In Memoriam'."

He later made a dig at Woody Allen when commenting on The Shape of Water, "When I first heard about a film where a woman falls in love with a hideous monster, I thought it was a Woody Allen movie." He also talked about Kevin Spacey, "They're going to do another season of House of Cards. Is Christopher Plummer available for that, too?" Seth asked. "I hope he can do a Southern accent because Kevin Spacey sure couldn't."

Jeremy Renner's sexist comment about Jennifer Lopez

When presenting the award for Best Drama Miniseries at the 2015 Golden Globes, Jennifer Lopez asked her co-presenter Jeremy Renner who should open the envelope to announce the winner. Renner asks Lopez to open the envelope to reveal the winner which went to Billy Bob Thornton for Fargo with Lopez responding, "You want me to do it? I have the nails."

Renner then glances down and quips, "You got the globes too", gesturing towards Lopez's deep V-neck dress. Lopez takes the comment well, laughing and then simply shrugging the joke off. The audience reaction, however, is "majority groan". Viewers instantly took to Twitter to criticize Renner's remark.

Ricky Gervais aims a jibe at Leonardo DiCaprio

There are countless memorable moments thanks to Ricky Gervais' stints as host over the years, but one of his best jibes has to be the one he made at Leonardo DiCaprio's expense in 2020.

Referencing the Killer of the Flower Moon star's reputation for dating younger women, Gervais said, "The Irishman was amazing … It wasn't the only epic movie. Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood was nearly three hours long. Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere and by the end, his date was too old for him."

