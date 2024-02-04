Will Jeremy Renner Return To The MCU? Actor Reveals 'Harrowing' Snowplow Accident Recovery

Jeremy Renner is looking to the future with all hope. It's been a year since he met with a near-fatal accident on New Year in Reno, Nevada when he was clearing snow off his driveway with his nephew. After a year of recovery, Renner is doing fine now and has resumed work and will soon be seen in an upcoming drama, Mayor of Kingstown. Renner also recently addressed whether he would return to MCU World.

Jeremy Renner gives an update on his MCU return

Jeremy Renner who was injured in a near-fatal snowplow accident on January 1, 2023, gave an update on whether fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can expect him to return as bow-wielding superhero Hawkeye while speaking with Entertainment Tonight.

"I'm always game,” Renner said of reprising his Avengers role. “I'm gonna be strong enough, that's for sure. I'll be ready.” The Hawkeye star, who suffered over 30 broken bones in an accident, also said that he has received support from his MCU costars during his harrowing recovery. “All those guys come to my bedside,” the actor told ET. “They've been with me all along through this recovery, so... if they want me, they could have me. It would be something."

Later in the interview, Renner gave an update on his health and said that he was doing probably 90 percent of all the things he needed to be doing. “I'll do whatever I can... whatever it takes to get better, to get stronger,” he continued. “It's a one-way street, this recovery. The rest of my life is about health and wellness. Recovery will be part of the rest of my life, so I look forward to it, man. There's always something to do to get better, be stronger, be happier, be healthier, and that's what I look forward to."

He further told the outlet that it’s difficult to do anything but take things day by day. “It's hard for me to look back, to be honest with you,” he said. “It's hard for me to look forward. I focus on now and this next step in front of me, 'cause there's always another obstacle for me right now.”

Jeremy Renner recalls Anthony Mackie's hospital visit after the Snowplow accident

Last month, Jeremy Renner praised one of his fellow MCU actors Anthony Mackie for his support during the tumultuous time following his accident, which resulted when he was trying to save his nephew from being run over by a snowplow.

"One of the first people at my hospital bed was Anthony Mackie. This accident. He was in Vegas," the Marvel recalled. "He shot over, and he's the first person I saw when I woke up. And we don't talk all the time," he added. "We're not, like, hanging out all the time, because the problem with having, you know, actor friends, everyone's so busy and now we're all parents and we never see each other. We rarely talk to each other, but the connectedness that we have is an always thing."

Jeremy Renner and Anthony Mackie worked together on 2008's The Hurt Locker, in which they portrayed soldiers during the Iraq War. The pair later appeared in multiple Avengers movies together. He also noted that the two share a close bond with actor Brian Geraghty, who played the third soldier on the bomb-defusing squad that Hurt Locker's storyline followed.

"They've affected my life in unexpected ways," Renner shared of his friendship with Mackie and Geraghty. "We should have just been guys working together or whatever, and it's become far beyond that." The actor also noted that he was with Mackie and Geraghty all the time, on and off camera while they filmed Hurt Locker in Jordan in 2007.

