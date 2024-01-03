Jeremy Jenner reveals how his daughter was his biggest Cheerleader during his recovery; Deets here.

Jeremy Renner suffered a horrible accident on January 1, 2023, when he was crushed by his snowplow tractor while he was trying to save his nephew from being hurt. He suffered many bone fractures from the collision, including eight fractured ribs in fourteen locations, a knee, an eye socket, a collapsed lung, and a rib puncture through his liver. Renner's doctor at the time stated that the snowplow was only millimeters away from striking a significant nerve or an organ, which meant that Renner was literally on the verge of death.

On Monday, Jeremy posted on Instagram expressing his love and gratitude to his 10-year-old daughter Ava Berlin, in which he credited her for being the sole reason for his recuperation from his almost fatal snowplow. He wrote, "I asked her to 'wait for me' when I first saw her on January 14 as I arrived home," Renner said. "As I got better, she got better, less afraid. There is simply no better motivator to recover than to heal your family and friends."

"With gratitude always, thank you all for your love and support this last full year," the Marvel star added. "I needed every ounce of goodwill and prayer."

In a post on Instagram shared last week by Jeremy Renner,, he tells his fans that he visited the hospital where he was treated for his injuries. In a post shared on Instagram last week, he said, "Rollin through Reno, NV with joy, blessings, and 🍕!!!!" Renner wrote alongside a photograph of himself riding in a RennerVation Foundation firetruck. "Stopped by to see kids/superheroes, first responders, doctors, nurses, and staff at Renown hospital Paying my respects and celebrating love, life and the blessings it brings to us all," he continued, referring to the non-profit hospital where he stayed during his recovery.

Added Renner, "Thank you and this community for keeping me here. I'm forever in your debt with gratitude #loveandtitanium."

The Hawkeye star told Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen on CNN broadcast on New Year's Eve that he got through the challenging and unbelievable battle because of the support of his family. "I'm just so blessed that I have so many things to live for, brother. I have a giant family; I have a 10-year-old daughter, [and] I would've disappointed and really messed up a lot of people's lives if I would've passed, and so there's a lot for me to get better for."

"There was a lot for me to fight for, and recovery was just a one-way road in my mind. My recovery became a relief for me because I knew I could give relief to my family, my daughter, and all those that I really affected. And my poor nephew, who was there with me on that day, I gave him images that he can never unsee, but I know that my healing would be healing for him." the Marvel star added.

Renner also announced his newly released single "Wait" in his post before he announced that his Love and Titanium EP will drop later this month on January 19.

