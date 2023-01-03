12 Interesting things about Marvel star Jeremy Renner you probably didn't know

Nominated for the Academy Awards for the category of Best Actor for The Hurt Locker and for Best Supporting Actor for The Town, Jeremy Renner has been a beloved American actor who began his acting career with independent films like Dahmer and Neo Ned. Soon, he began appearing in bigger films like S.W.A.T. and 28 Weeks Later. But the man became a household name after he got the chance to play the role of Clint Barton aka Hawkeye. He bagged an important role as an Avenger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has appeared in a number of films. It was in 2021 his character got a standalone marvel movie titled Hawkeye. While he is popularly known as Hawkeye, he was also seen in Hollywood hits like Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol , The Bourne Legacy, Hansel, and Gretel: Witch Hunters, American Hustle, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, and Arrival.

On Monday, January 2, 2023, Jeremy Renner was in the headlines for being in a weather-related accident . Reportedly, while the Marvel actor suffered serious injuries, as of now, he is in a critical but stable condition.

While the superhero has been in the public eye for years, we are pretty sure, there are certain facts you do not know about him. So what are you waiting for? Scroll on to know more about the one and only, Jeremy Renner.

1. Jeremy Renner’s full name is Jeremy Lee Renner

Popularly known as Jeremy Renner, the Marvel actor’s full name is Jeremy Lee Renner.

2. He got his big break in 1995

The actor got his first big break in 1995 when he bagged a role in Senior Trip which was definitely a career starter for him. If you have not watched the movie, we highly recommend it for a quick fun binge.

3. Jeremy Renner appeared in a famous music video for a P!nk song

You probably knew this one or maybe not, but Jeremy Renner made a cameo appearance in a music video for P!nk's song titled "Trouble." Renner is dressed in all black in the video and successfully plays the character of a shady outlaw.

4. Renner credits his mom for his success

Jeremy Renner has gone ahead and confessed on the HGTV show Celebrity IOU, that he absolutely loves his mom. He even helped his mom remodel her condo. In fact, he credits his mom for everything he is today.

5. Jeremy is scared of one of his own roles

Jeremy Renner has gone ahead and confirmed that to date he is haunted by his own role in Jeffrey Dahmer. Renner played the role of a serial killer in early 2002.

6. Jeremy is scared of going to bars alone

He has confessed, till today going to bars alone scares him to death for a particular fear that someone might add something to his drink.

7. Jeremy broke both his arms during the shooting of Tag

During the shooting of one of the stunt scenes for one of his films, titled Tag, Jeremy suffered a serious accident. Reportedly, the actor’s chair suddenly broke which led to broken arms. The actor realized he was so badly injured only when he attempted to do the same stunt for the second time.

8. Jeremy holds extraordinary musical abilities

Fans got a glimpse of Jeremy Renner’s outstanding musical abilities when he was seen on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and performed a beautiful parody version of Ed Sheeran's celebrated song "Thinking Out Loud." Recently, he has also released his brand new Extended Play which is famous for the title track, called ‘The Medicine.’ Turns out, ‘The Medicine’ is nothing but a beautiful musical representation of Jeremy's personal life and his struggles with his stormy relationship with Sonni Pacheco, his ex-wife. Go listen to it if you like beautiful emotional ballads with a touch of rock.

9. Renner has worked as a makeup artist

Early in his career, Renner even worked as a makeup artist to make money. He claims, he was good at makeup ever since he developed the skill in his theatre days. Renner has also confessed that the profession of a makeup artist allowed him to work a few hours for good money which also gave him liberty and time to go for multiple auditions of his choice.

10. Jeremy Renner has a beautiful daughter

While Jeremy and Sonni Pacheco's marriage didn't last, they gave birth to a beautiful baby girl in April 2013. Their daughter’s name is Ava Berlin.

11. Jeremy is a trained martial artist

The Hawkeye star has prepared for his dauntingly challenging character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is why he is a trained martial artist. He has received training in Muay Tai, and a Filipino fight style called Arnis. Arnis is an art form that’s all about fights with sticks and bladed weapons!

12. He has received TWO Oscar nominations

In 2010 Jeremy received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his role in The Hurt Locker, and another one for Best Supporting Actor for The Town.