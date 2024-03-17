Robert Downy Jr Gets Candid About Healing And His 'Moral Psychology' Amid Oscar Win

The Oppenheimer star, Robert Downey Jr., during a recent interview, opened up about the healing process and moral psychology that got the actor through the difficult times. In a conversation with People Magazine, Downey got candid about his life mantras and support from his wife. Meanwhile, Susan Downey, too, spread the good word about her husband by sharing the spotlight with him. The Iron Man star’s co-actor Jeremy Renner also shared how Downey Jr. stood beside him when they were not in a good space.

What Did Robert Downey Jr. Say About The Healing Process?

During his chat with the magazine, the Sherlock Holmes star revealed, "I think if you develop a moral psychology, things are a lot easier. And I think it's hard to explain away certain behaviors when there are ways to heal. So I both have a lot of empathy for, and I also am a little bit skeptical about anyone who doesn't lean into what they can do to improve the state of their compass. That's all."

Downey Jr.’s co-actor, Jeremy Renner, shared that the Oppenheimer actor stood beside him when Renner was hospitalized after the 2021 snowplow accident. The Hawk Eye star recalled, “We ended up having really great chats on FaceTime, like we were dating or something.” He added, "His ways are heartwarming.”

Susan Downey on Her Husband

The Avengers star’s wife and the producing partner, who joined him during the interview, said, "He really does believe in giving back. And he does it through his actions." After seeing Downey Jr. through the ups and downs of his career, Susan Downey commented, "If he sees a performance he likes, he will go out of his way to get a hold of that person, especially anyone young and up and coming. If he knows somebody struggling, he'll reach out, so much to the point that people know to send people towards him, because he will make that time."

She further added, “It's just an appreciation for all he's gone through, for all the people who were there and stuck around through some of his more difficult times."

The couple has been married for 18 years and has two kids from their wedding. Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr. won his first Academy Award at the 96th edition for Best Supporting Actor for Oppenheimer.

