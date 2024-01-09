How many kids does Jeremy Renner have? Exploring the actor's relationship with his daughter as he celebrates 53rd birthday

For movie fanatics, particularly Marvel enthusiasts, Jeremy Renner is not a new name. Renner is a fan favorite, mostly because of his role as Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films like The Avengers, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Endgame, and Hawkeye.

The actor celebrated his 53rd birthday with his adorable daughter Ava Berlin by his side. He celebrated the occasion by posting pictures to Instagram the next day. As his daughter gave him his birthday cake, the Marvel actor was seen laughing in her direction. Renner's hands are seen in the photo hovering below the cake plate as he looks at his daughter.

Who is Jeremy Renner's daugter Ava Berlin?

Jeremy Renner's beloved daughter Ava Berlin Renner, who was born on March 28, 2013, is one of the most important people in his life. Ava was welcomed by the Avengers actor and his ex-partner Sonni Pacheco in March 2013. At the time, he was 42 years old, and he thought having a child later in life was the best decision he had ever made.

Jeremy became one of Hollywood's most well-known actors because of his role as Hawkeye, but he was prepared to give it all up for his daughter. Jeremy revealed to Men's Health that he had finally hit his breaking point while filming in London. He had been traveling to and from Los Angeles every weekend for a year and a half to see his young daughter.

Renner's number 1 support

In March 2023, Ava's mother Wylder Rayne, a former NHL player, gave birth to a second daughter. Recently, Renner shared a statement on Instagram expressing his love for his 10-year-old daughter Ava Berlin, calling her the number one reason for his recovery following his nearly deadly snowplow accident on January 1, 2023.

The actor from Hurt Locker needed many operations and months of physical treatment after breaking more than thirty bones. He was walking again only months after the tragedy, and he credits his recovery to his daughter. Wishing her a happy tenth birthday on Instagram, he wrote, "Your hugs and your love, have healed me so incredibly fast."

