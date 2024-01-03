Jeremy Renner on fatal snow plough accident and road to recovery: ‘I refuse to be haunted by that memory’

Jeremy Renner, the acclaimed actor known for his portrayal of Hawkeye in the Avengers franchise, recently opened up about the harrowing experience of his recovery from a severe snow-plough accident. The 52-year-old Marvel star faced life-threatening injuries, breaking over 30 bones in a tragic incident on January 1, 2023, while attempting to assist his nephew with a stuck car near his home in Lake Tahoe. As the superstar recovers from the life-threatening injury, he recalls the near-fatal accident and narrates his journey of recovery.

Jeremy Renner’s snow-plough mishap

The horrific accident happened when Jeremy’s Sno-Cat machine unexpectedly ran over him. The actor, trying to prevent the machine from hitting his nephew, found himself critically injured with blunt chest trauma and severe orthopedic injuries. The incident left Renner in a critical condition, challenging his survival and raising questions over his future.

In an interview with ABC News , Renner shared the initial moments after the accident, recounting the uncertainty and fear about the extent of his injuries. He expressed concerns about potential disfigurement and questioned whether he would become permanently disfigured, contemplating the impact on his existence. He stated, “I sort of moved my legs and I said oh that one, that one is really messed up. but oh yeah that thing’s gonna be a problem and then like what my body looks like? Am I just gonna be like a spine in a brain like a science experiment? Is that my existence now? What’s my existence going to be like?”

The superstar, however in the same interview, shared his firm conviction that he refuses to be a victim haunted by the memories of his painful past, noting, “I shift the narrative of being victimized or making a mistake or anything else. I refuse to be f*cking haunted by that memory that way. This is why I talk to my family about, from all their perspectives which are horrifying that I put upon them. But we just endured, that’s real love, suffering but that feeds the seeds of what love is.”

Jeremy Renner on his recovery journey

Jeremy Renner showcased incredible mental fortitude during his recovery despite the physical and emotional toll. In an interview during the New Year’s Eve Live broadcast with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, as retrieved via The Guardian , Renner emphasized the crucial role his positive attitude played during the healing process.

He acknowledged the overwhelming gratitude he felt, particularly towards his daughter and family, recognizing the profound impact the accident could have had on their lives had he not survived. “There was a lot for me to fight for, and recovery was just a one-way road in my mind. My recovery became a relief for me because I knew I could give relief to my family, my daughter and all those that I really affected,” he shared.

Jeremy Renner delved into the profound impact of the accident on his perspective. He shared insights into his mental approach to recovery, highlighting the singular direction he embraced. "With that, I’d never thought about my own physical ailments, my own pain, or my own anguish. I had so many things to fight for, so the one-way road of recovery was my mental, sort of, attitude, and that attitude was always to get better. There’s no option other than that," he asserted, emphasizing his unwavering commitment to getting back to his feet.

Jeremy Renner has been actively updating fans on social media about his progress. Despite the daunting challenges and physical pain, Renner's resilience emerged as a beacon, guiding him through the arduous journey back to health.

