How Old Is Jeremy Renner's Daughter Ava? Find Out As Actor Reveals Go-To Breakfast He Likes To Make For Her

Jeremy Renner welcomed his daughter Ava with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco in March 2013. He was 42 then and believes becoming a dad is the best thing in life. "By then, I achieved a lot of things that I wanted to achieve; I'm so blessed for that. Now I can really spend time with the family," he told Capitol File magazine in September 2014.

Being a dad has changed Renner in other ways, too. "She makes me the best version of me," he said to PEOPLE for his show Rennervations. "She inspires me to be better," he said.

Further, in an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE published on 28 January, while on the set of his new Super Bowl ad for Silk, the actor detailed the one meal he enjoys crafting for breakfast for his 10-year-old, Ava Berlin.

ALSO READ: 'Callousness Squashed Out Of Me By That Machine': Jeremy Renner Feels 'Wonderfully Sensitive And Youthful' After His Life Threatening Accident

Jeremy Renner reveals the go-to breakfast he makes for his daughter

Jeremy Renner's daughter has a go-to meal in the morning. The actor, who stars in a new Super Bowl ad for Silk, shares daughter Ava Berlin with his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco. On 28 January, in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the Marvel star revealed the one meal he enjoyed making for breakfast for his 10-year-old daughter.

Advertisement

"She's a waffle girl. She definitely is into her waffles," the 53-year-old actor said. "That's mostly what she'll eat in the morning," he said. When asked whether or not his daughter ever adds toppings like chocolate chips to her waffles, the Hawkeye star stated, "Maybe sometimes. Not all the time. Once in a while, on the weekends with her cousins."

Renner's upcoming Silk Super Bowl commercial features him performing the crucial task of making breakfast for Ava through dance, leaps, and roundhouse kicks. "It's her first job ever! [We] put her to work early," he jokes of casting his real-life daughter.

For Renner, the chance to partner with Silk for the company's first-ever Game Day ad was a no-brainer, as he's a fan of the plant-based milk brand and used it to make protein shakes while recovering from his 2023 snowplow accident. "[Silk is] all about wellness, and I've gotten pretty into that because it's forced upon me as a part of a lifestyle, which is great," he said. "I've become so healthy now," he added.

Jeremy Renner expressed love for his daughter through Instagram post

In January 2023, Jeremy Renner broke over 30 bones and underwent multiple surgeries after being run over by his snowplow while helping his nephew clear a stuck vehicle at his Reno, Nevada property. Earlier this month, he expressed his love for his daughter through a post on Instagram, in which he described her as reason number one for his recovery after the ordeal.

"I asked her to 'wait for me' when I first saw her January 14 as I arrived home," Renner said. "As I got better, she got better, less afraid. There is simply no better motivator to recover than to heal your family and friends," he added.

"With gratitude always , thank you all for your love and support this last full year," the Oscar-nominated star added. "I needed every ounce of goodwill and prayer," he said.

Renner also said that it was his daughter and close family and friends who pushed him to heal and helped him realize just how loved he is. "Everything kind of just went right," he said. "Obviously I had a lot of tenacity, I had a lot of support, a lot of reason to recover. That is really special. There's a lot of people that don't have as much, [don't have] those things to live for," the actor stated.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What is Jeremy Renner's health update? Avengers actor hints comeback after snowplow accident