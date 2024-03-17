Jeremy Renner Reveals Having Robert Downey Jr. Around While Hospitalized Was Like They 'Were Dating'; Says THIS

Jeremy Renner shows appreciation to Robert Downey Jr. for being there during Renner’s hospital days. The Hawk Eye actor revealed he had great conversations with the Oppenheimer star while admitted to ICU. Downey Jr. and his wife, Susan Downey, claimed to be fans of Renner’s Paramount series, Mayor of Kingstown, and so motivated the star to get out of the hospital bed and get to the sets.

Iron Man director Jon Favreau and his wife also expressed their appreciation for the Oppenheimer star. The Sherlock Holmes actor called his act of helping others a “quiet service,” as he does not like to boast himself in front of others to show himself as a messiah or anything.

What Did Jeremy Renner Disclose About Robert Downey Jr.?

In his conversation with People Magazine, Renner recalled Downey Jr. constantly keeping a check on him while he was hospitalized after the snowplow accident in 2021. The Wind River actor shared that he was in a lot of pain, and the Iron Man star was there to divert his mind to other things. He said, "We ended up having really great chats on FaceTime like we were dating or something."

The actor added, "He's like, 'Dude, the most important thing is you look good. I don't care how you feel, as long as you look good, that's all that matters.'"

Regarding the Mayors series, Renner revealed that Downey Jr. said, "He's like, 'You've got to get back to do Mayor because we need to see what happens.' His ways are very heartwarming."

What Words Of Appreciation Were Said By Susan Downey And Jon Favreau?

After his Oscar win for Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. was appreciated by the industry. His wife, Susan Downey, too, had some sweet words to say about her husband. The producer said, "He really does believe in giving back, and he does it through his actions. It's just an appreciation for all he's gone through and for all the people who stuck around through some of his more difficult times."

Jon Favreau, the director of Iron Man, also came ahead to speak highly of the actor. Favreau said, "He's somebody who, even when he's not working, he's still connecting. He really keeps relationships going, and he's always checking in and always keeps those channels of communication and those relationships open."

Robert Downey Jr. won his first Oscar in the 96th edition of the Academy Awards. The actor won in the category of Best Supporting Actor for Oppenheimer.

