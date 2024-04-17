Christine Quinn Claims Christian Dumontet Failed To Pay Medical Bills During Birth Of Their Son; Deets Inside

Christine Quinn is facing tumultuous times amid her divorce from Christian Dumontet. The Selling Sunset star alleged that Dumontet failed to pay the medical bills for the birth of their only son, Christian Georges Dumontet, 2, per TMZ. The TV star is proceeding with the matter legally. She had also filed a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband.

Furthermore, Dumontet reportedly shoved the due amount of the hospital bills under Quinn’s credit. Their legal battle has caught the media’s attention following an alleged domestic violence incident that involved their two-year-old son.

Christine Quinn and Christian Dumontet’s public feud

The 35-year-old Netflix star alleged Christian Dumontent of “unpaid hospital bills related to the birth of the parties' son,” per documents obtained by People. In the legal documents filed in the Superior Court of California on Tuesday, it was stated that the 44-year-old entrepreneur is due to pay “an amount in excess of $100,000 (total amount to be determined).”

"Petitioner stated he would pay these bills, however, he has allowed them to enter collections under Respondent's name (without her knowledge), severely impacting her credit," the paperwork continued, as per the report.

While there hasn’t been any comment by the couple’s representatives, news broke out that Dumontet filed for divorce from Quinn. The couple got married in December 2019 and welcomed their only son in May 2021. And, Quinn has requested full legal custody of their child.

The divorce filing came after Dumontet was arrested for a reported domestic violence incident on March 19.

Christine Quinn accused her husband of domestic violence

The police had to intervene during a domestic violence incident at Quinn’s home in Hollywood. The real estate agent claimed that Dumontet reportedly hurled a glass bottle enclosed in a bag at Quinn. Amid the chaos, the bag missed her and hit their toddler son instead. The LAPD confirmed the incident to People and disclosed that the paramedics treated the child. Whereas, Dumontet was arrested by the police.

The following day, Quinn’s estranged husband was once again arrested for violating an emergency protective order put in place for Quinn and the child’s safety. Dumontet was charged with assault with a “deadly weapon”, per the LAPD.

The March 19 incident escalated the issue leading to both parties hurling public accusations against each other. Quinn had to file a temporary restraining order against Dumontet due to his “volatile and erratic” behavior.

Christine also claimed that he takes "extreme measures to prevent me from leaving the property" and to "isolate me and our son." Dumontet allegedly locks the security gate of the house against Quinn’s wish and pulls the plug on the internet to allegedly trap them so that Quinn and her son “cannot leave the property."

The cell reception around their residence is poor. Thus, the Internet remains the only source to facilitate outside communication.

In response, Dumontet also filed a restraining order against Quinn claiming she is trying to abduct their son and “has a history of threatening to take away or hide our children from me” and “not cooperating with me in parenting.”

