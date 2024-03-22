What Will be the Charges on Christine Quinn’s husband? Here’s What The Case May Look Like

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to Domestic Violence.

Christian Richard, husband of Christine Quinn, has been arrested for domestic violence charges allegedly involving his wife and their two-year-old son. Richard was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, after throwing a bag with a glass bottle at Quinn, but hit their two-year-old son Christian Georges, who was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

The Los Angeles Police department told PEOPLE, "Victim and suspect were involved in a domestic dispute. The suspect threw a bag containing a glass bottle at the victim, missed the victim, but the object hit the victim’s child causing injury." Along with Richard's arrest, Quinn was granted a week long emergency protective order.

Christian Richard is facing legal charges for the domestic violence

Christine Quinn's husband, Christian Richard, is facing severe legal implications following the alleged domestic violence incident. “What’s going to happen here is that Christian’s going to be charged with a felony,” attorney and legal expert Neama Rahmani, who is not involved in the case, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, March 20.

“Whenever you do something that may result in great bodily injury, it doesn’t have to be a traditional weapon like a gun or a knife. Throwing glass is sufficient, and that makes the assault a felony and not a misdemeanor.”

Rahmani added that Quinn does not have to press charges as the case is considered a crime against the state. "The case is going to move forward whether she wants to or not,” he said.

Richard was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, allegedly throwing a bag with glass at Quinn, who missed it but it striked their 3-year-old son, Christian George. Richard was taken into custody wearing a bathrobe and posted a $300,000 bond. After being released, Richard was arrested again when he returned to Quinn's Hollywood Hills property, violating a restraining order obtained the day before.

In addition to the criminal case Richard is facing, Rahmani told Us Weekly that there could also be a dependency case since Richard and Quinn share a young son.

“Social workers may get involved. If they believe that the child is at risk, that’s how children get removed from one parent, or sometimes even both parents,” he explained. “Usually when it comes to domestic violence, if there’s a failure to prevent the domestic violence, the victim may also lose custody. But it sounds like in this case she did the right thing. She called 911, she was protecting her child. So, if there is a dependency case, it may just be against Christian.”

While Richard is looking at a felony charge, Rahmani told the outlet that the consequences he’ll face are less certain. "It’s really going to depend on if there’s a plea offer and whether he goes to trial or not,” Rahmani explained.

“In a place like Los Angeles, if someone doesn’t have criminal history and there are first time events, they may be able to get off with just probation in the first instance or a suspended sentence. So, it’s going to depend on what his lawyers are able to negotiate based on the facts of the case as well as the criminal history, and frankly, what the deputy district attorney who’s assigned to the case — the prosecutor — decides to offer.”

In the wake of Richard’s arrest, Quinn is planning on leaving her husband, an insider told Us Weekly on Thursday, March 21. “She’s planning on filing for divorce,” the insider added.

Christian Richard is a retired tech entrepreneur. Working in software engineering, he created one of the first online food delivery companies. According to previous interviews with Christine Quinn, Richard attended MIT university and specialised in the engineering of all types including software platforms.

Richard created a food company named Foodler, which is an American online food ordering service that connected consumers with a wide variety of restaurants. Later, he sold Foodler to competitor GrubHub in 2017 for $51 million and retired at 38. His net worth is currently reported as $20 million.

The pair met in 2018 through a mutual friend, who introduced Richard to Quinn as he was looking for a house. At the time, Quinn told Women’s Health, "The house he ended up purchasing was actually my dream home before I even met Christian. I remember prior to meeting him, I would sit in that open house every Sunday and picture myself living there, getting coffee with my husband, and that manifestation came true — I now live in the house that I envisioned myself in with my husband."

The two got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2018 and married less than a year later in 2019. Their relationship was first featured on the show in 2019, and their wedding was also shown in season three of the Netflix series.

The wedding was broadcast in the season three finale of the show, with Christine wearing a black wedding dress for her Gothic Winter Wonderland theme, designed by Galia Lahav couture for $50,000 (£39,000). The ceremony featured other wild additions such as black swans, a blood-covered wedding cake, and snow.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

