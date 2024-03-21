Selling Sunset Star Christine Quinn's Husband Gets Arrested In Assult Case; Here’s All You Need To Know

A famous reality TV couple has fallen!

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn, her husband, and business partner Christian Dumontet have been married for six years. But in recent news, a major fight led to the latter’s arrest. Reports suggest that the issue is serious as the entrepreneur was ushered in his bathrobe by cops while his hands were cuffed behind on Tuesday.

Why was Cristian Dumontet arrested?

Dumontet got arrested and booked under the felony of assault. As per the latest reports, the couple got into a heated argument, which led to Dumontet charging a bag full of glasses at his wife.

Although she missed it, her son, Cristian, was struck by it. The author immediately called 911 on her husband, and the cops took him on Tuesday from his LA home in his bathrobe. Meanwhile, the toddler was treated for his wounds at the scene.

Quinn and Dumontet’s Selling Sunset affair

The fashion icon's claim to fame was the show Selling Sunset, in which her husband was briefly involved. The former left the show when she was accused of bribing a client. Later, she and her now-husband started their real estate brokerage firm, RealOpen.

The software engineer turned entrepreneur tied the knot with Quinn in 2019 and premiered it on the third season of Selling Sunset. The reality TV star recalled her wedding as “definitely a high” point in her life “but also a low at the same time” because she was so sick.

The couple welcomed their son in May 2021 and named him Cristian, as if there wasn’t already enough confusion. It seemed smooth sailing for the family and business partners, but things have taken a turn.

Is Quinn’s husband still in jail?

The charge he is booked under - assault with a deadly weapon, is a serious felony. So, getting bail might not be that easy! As of this writing, a bail worth $30,000 was set for his release, but Dumontet is still behind bars.

A source tried to reach Quinn’s rep for comments, but there was no response.