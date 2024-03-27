Why Did Christine Quinn's Husband Christian Dumontet File Restraining Order Against Ex-Selling Sunset Star? Find Out

Christine Quinn, known for her role in Selling Sunset, is facing a challenging situation with her husband Christin Dumontet. Yes, Christine Quinne from Selling Sunset is in the spotlight again, but this time because of her husband Christian Dumontet who has taken a drastic step by requesting a restraining order. The reason? He’s worried about their 3-year-old child’s well-being. Let’s delve into the reasons behind Dumontet’s decision and explore the dynamics of their relationship.

A concerning request

In a recent development, Christian Dumontet, Christine Quinn’s husband, has taken legal action to safeguard their family’s well-being. Dumontet, 44, expressed fears that Quinn might try to abduct their 3-year-old son, Christian. As part of his request, Dumontet asked Quinn, 35, to move out and stay 100 yards away from their home in Los Angeles.

ALSO READ: Selling Sunset Star Christine Quinn's Husband Gets Arrested In Assult Case; Here’s All You Need To Know

How it all began

This all started because of a fight they had on March 19. Dumontet says they argued about Quinn’s two dogs, which she won’t train. He feels like he’s the only one cleaning up after them. Dumontet even says cleaning with their vacuum has become a special thing he does with little Christian.

Advertisement

Dumontet said that on March 19, Quinn refused to cleans up after the dogs, She told him she tried but wouldn’t do more. “At that point, Mr Dumontet grabbed the trash bag from the floor and threw it to the side of the room,” the documents say. He then threw the trash bag aside, away from Quinn and their son, according to the documents. There was no glass in the bag, as there wasn’t any broken glass in the house.

However, a report from ET says differently, the report claims that he allegedly threw a bag containing a glass bottle at Quinn, which allegedly injured their 2-year-old son Christian, causing an injury.

ALSO READ: Why did Cops Return to Selling Sunset Star Christine Quinn’s House After Her Husband Was Released ?

Denial of domestic violence

After this, Dumontet got arrested for a domestic violence incident involving their son. According to the Los Angeles police, he was taken into custody for violating a restraining order. He was released approximately five hours later after posting a $30,000 bond. His court appearance is scheduled for April 11. However, Dumontet denies all these claims, saying there were no incidents of domestic violence.

Dumontet wants the judge to limit Quinn’s travel with their child to L.A. county because he worries she might take their son away. He says Quinn threatened to do this before and isn’t cooperating in parenting. Although he allows joint custody and visits, he asks Quinn to provide travel plans and documents for their child.

Disagreements over parenting

Beyond their immediate safety concerns, Dumontet and Quinn also appear to have disagreements regarding childcare arrangements. Dumontet claims that Quinn has insisted on a 24-hour nanny for their son, which he deems inappropriate for parents who are consistently present. This disagreement further complicates their already strained relationship dynamics.

ALSO READ: What Will be the Charges on Christine Quinn’s husband? Here’s What The Case May Look Like