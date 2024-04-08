CMT Music Awards 2024: Little Big Town And Sugarland Come Together To Perform After Joint Tour Announcement

As if the CMT Music Awards 2024 wasn't enough to excite its viewers, Little Big Town and Sugarland together dazzled everyone with their mind-boggling performances.

The group's fusion was amazing, and here are the details of it.

Little Big Town and Sugarland at the CMT Awards

The CMT Music Awards 2024, which was held on April 7, had all the music fanatics filled with eagerness and similar mixed emotions as they watched their favorite artist take the stage, host the event, and also win or lose the award category.

While all of this had already impressed the spectators, a supergroup that hadn't been seen together on stage in ages grabbed all the attention as the country legends, Little Big Town, took the stage along with Sugarland.

The stunning performance that the group gave out on Sunday was of Take Me Home, originally sung by another musical legend, Phil Collins.

A member of Little Big Town, Kimberly Schlapman, had already hinted at the act during the Country Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's event by the Michael J. Fox Foundation that was held on April 2.

While speaking to PEOPLE, she had stated that their then-upcoming performance would look "epic" on stage.

Adding to her words, her bandmate Phillip Sweet stated, "It was cool, getting back together and preparing for this moment."

Sweet, who is the singer of the country group, further went on to express that their performance together with the Down in Mississippi duo would be filled with "great energy."

This staggering performance by the two groups was witnessed after years, since the last time they took the stage together in 2008. That year, they had performed Life in a Northern Town by Jake Owen.

Little Big Town and Sugarland announce tour together

With their big return on the CMT stage, the supergroup is set to hit the road with each other during the Take Me Home Tour 2024.

The tour, which was announced just hours before their joint and mind-blowing performance at the CMT Music Awards, will kick off on October 24. The first stage that will be captured by these great musicians will be in Greenville, S.C., and they will have 18 stops while touring across the US.

The newly announced US tour will run for three whole months, while also covering Buffalo, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Kansas City, Austin, Fort Worth, Tulsa, and more. This Take Me Home journey will end on 13 December in Nashville, which will also be a hometown show.

Sugarland’s latest album was out in 2018, which was named Bigger. Meanwhile, the recent album by Little Big Town, which is called Mr. Sun, came out in 2022. At the above-mentioned award ceremony, both groups combined had around 44 nominations.

