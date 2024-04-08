CMT Music Awards 2024: Scotty McCreery Wins Digital-First Performance Of The Year

Scotty McCreery secured his CMT Music Awards trophy for Digital-First Performance at the yearly awards ceremony on Sunday, April 7. The award was given to McCreery for his track It Matters To Her.

Spawning from his rendition of his hit single, It Matters To Her, on CMT Stages, this marks the American Idol alum's second-ever CMT Award. His first came in 2012 when his sophomore single, The Trouble with Girls, was awarded Breakthrough Video of the Year.

Ahead of the 2024 CMT Awards live show, Scotty McCreery took home an early win for the CMT Digital-First Performance. Joining from Zoom, McCreery accepted the award from Raleigh, North Carolina, gushing about his wife and mentioning his excitement for his upcoming induction to the Grand Ole Opry on April 20. "Thank you CMT, the fans. What a nice little surprise. Thank you very much," McCreery said.

McCreery won out over a smattering of top contenders, including Chase Rice's Goodnight Nancy, Dylan Scott's Don’t Close Your Eyes, Megan Moroney's I’m Not Pretty, Nate Smith's Whiskey On You, Stephen Wilson Jr.'s Year to Be Young 1994 and The Castellows' I Know It Will Never End.

McCreery' wrote the song with Lee Thomas Miller and Rhett Akins. It was released on September 12, 2022 as the third single from his fifth studio album Same Truck.

McCreery told Music Mayhem magazine that the song was inspired by a conversation between him and Rhett Akins about their relationships with their wives. He also said that he was inspired by the music of Brooks & Dunn when composing it. McCreery's wife, Gabi, also appears in the corresponding music video.

It Matters to Her peaked at number three on the Billboard Country Airplay chart dated June 10, 2023, becoming McCreery's first single to miss the number one position since Southern Belle in 2015.

A brief on Scotty McCreery's career

Scott Cooke McCreery, born October 9, 1993, is an American country singer. McCreery was born on October 9, 1993, in Garner, North Carolina, the son of Judy (née Cooke) and Michael McCreery. He rose to fame after winning the tenth season of American Idol in May 2011.

His debut studio album, Clear as Day, was released in October 2011 and was certified platinum in the United States. The album includes the top 20 country songs, I Love You This Big and The Trouble with Girls. McCreery released a Christmas album, Christmas with Scotty McCreery, in October 2012 and it has been certified gold.

He released his third album, See You Tonight, in October 2013. Its title track became his first single to reach the top ten on Billboard's Country charts. Setting a new record in July 2017 with his single Five More Minutes, McCreery became the only country music artist in Country Aircheck/Media base history to chart a song without the backing of a record label, it topped Billboard in February 2018.

His fourth album, Seasons Change, was released in March 2018 and became McCreery's fourth top 10 album in the United States. His fifth album, Same Truck, was released on September 17, 2021.

