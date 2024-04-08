CMT Music Awards 2024: Jelly Roll Dominates Show; Check Out Complete Winner's List Here

The 2024 CMT Awards celebrated some of the biggest talents in the country music scene on Sunday, April 7, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Kelsea Ballerini made her return to host the awards show for the fourth time, however, this year marked her first time doing it solo.

Ballerini along with four other musicians — Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, and Megan Moroney — was tied for the most nominations this year. All of them had three each.

CMT Music Awards victors are determined entirely by fan vote. So, to know who took home the biggest CMT Awards accolades tonight, Keep Scrolling!

Below is the full list of Winners and Nominees:

Video of the Year

Ashley McBryde – Light On In The Kitchen

Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile – Dear Insecurity

Brothers Osborne – Nobody’s Nobody

Cody Johnson – The Painter

Darius Rucker – Fires Don’t Start Themselves

HARDY – Truck Bed

Jason Aldean – Let Your Boys Be Country

WINNER: Jelly Roll – Need A Favor

Jordan Davis – Next Thing You Know

Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well

Kelsea Ballerini – If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)

Lainey Wilson – Watermelon Moonshine

Mickey Guyton feat. Kane Brown – Nothing Compares To You

Parmalee – Gonna Love You

Tyler Childers – In Your Love

Zach Bryan – Nine Ball

CMT Performance of the Year

Amber Riley – R.E.S.P.E.C.T.

Bret Michaels & Chris Janson – Nothing But a Good Time

Carrie Underwood – Hate My Heart

Cody Johnson – Human

Dierks Bentley – Drunk On A Plane

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter – Thinking ‘Bout You

Hozier & Maren Morris – Take Me To Church

WINNER: Jelly Roll – Need a Favor

Kelsea Ballerini – If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)

The War And Treaty – On My Own

Female Video of the Year

Ashley McBryde – Light On In The Kitchen

Gabby Barrett – Glory Days

Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well

Kelsea Ballerini – Penthouse

WINNER: Lainey Wilson – Watermelon Moonshine

Megan Moroney – I’m Not Pretty

Reba McEntire – Seven Minutes In Heaven

Male Video of the Year

Bailey Zimmerman – Religiously

Cody Johnson – The Painter

HARDY – Truck Bed

WINNER: Jelly Roll – Need A Favor

Jordan Davis – Next Thing You Know

Luke Combs – Fast Car (Official Live Video)

Morgan Wallen – Last Night (One Record At A Time Sessions)

Duo/Group Video of the Year

Brothers Osborne – Nobody’s Nobody

WINNER: Dan + Shay – Save Me The Trouble

Old Dominion – Memory Lane

Parmalee – Girl In Mine

The War And Treaty – Have You A Heart

Tigirlily Gold – Shoot Tequila

Collaborative Video of the Year

WINNER: Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton – We Don’t Fight Anymore

Ella Langley feat. Koe Wetzel – That’s Why We Fight

Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan – Cowboys And Plowboys

Justin Moore & Priscilla Block – You, Me And Whiskey

Lukas Nelson + Promise of The Real feat. Lainey Wilson – More Than Friends

Mickey Guyton feat. Kane Brown – Nothing Compares To You

Old Dominion & Megan Moroney – Can’t Break Up Now

Breakthrough Female Video of the Year

Anne Wilson – Rain in the Rearview

WINNER: Ashley Cooke – your place

Brittney Spencer – Bigger Than The Song

Tigirlily Gold – Shoot Tequila

Breakthrough Male Video of the Year

Chayce Beckham – 23

Tyler Childers – In Your Love

WINNER: Warren Zeiders – Pretty Little Poison

Zach Bryan – Oklahoma Smokeshow

CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year

Chase Rice – Goodnight Nancy

Dylan Scott – Don’t Close Your Eyes (Keith Whitley Cover)

Megan Moroney – I’m Not Pretty

Nate Smith – Whiskey On You

Stephen Wilson Jr. – Year to Be Young 1994

WINNER: Scotty McCreery – It Matters To Her

The Castellows – I Know It Will Never End