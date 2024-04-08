CMT Music Awards 2024: Jelly Roll Dominates Show; Check Out Complete Winner's List Here
In a night filled with star-studded performances and heartfelt moments, the country music community came together in Texas to celebrate its brightest talents on Sunday.
The 2024 CMT Awards celebrated some of the biggest talents in the country music scene on Sunday, April 7, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.
Kelsea Ballerini made her return to host the awards show for the fourth time, however, this year marked her first time doing it solo.
Ballerini along with four other musicians — Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, and Megan Moroney — was tied for the most nominations this year. All of them had three each.
CMT Music Awards victors are determined entirely by fan vote. So, to know who took home the biggest CMT Awards accolades tonight, Keep Scrolling!
Below is the full list of Winners and Nominees:
Video of the Year
Ashley McBryde – Light On In The Kitchen
Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile – Dear Insecurity
Brothers Osborne – Nobody’s Nobody
Cody Johnson – The Painter
Darius Rucker – Fires Don’t Start Themselves
HARDY – Truck Bed
Jason Aldean – Let Your Boys Be Country
WINNER: Jelly Roll – Need A Favor
Jordan Davis – Next Thing You Know
Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well
Kelsea Ballerini – If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)
Lainey Wilson – Watermelon Moonshine
Mickey Guyton feat. Kane Brown – Nothing Compares To You
Parmalee – Gonna Love You
Tyler Childers – In Your Love
Zach Bryan – Nine Ball
CMT Performance of the Year
Amber Riley – R.E.S.P.E.C.T.
Bret Michaels & Chris Janson – Nothing But a Good Time
Carrie Underwood – Hate My Heart
Cody Johnson – Human
Dierks Bentley – Drunk On A Plane
Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter – Thinking ‘Bout You
Hozier & Maren Morris – Take Me To Church
WINNER: Jelly Roll – Need a Favor
Kelsea Ballerini – If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)
The War And Treaty – On My Own
Female Video of the Year
Ashley McBryde – Light On In The Kitchen
Gabby Barrett – Glory Days
Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well
Kelsea Ballerini – Penthouse
WINNER: Lainey Wilson – Watermelon Moonshine
Megan Moroney – I’m Not Pretty
Reba McEntire – Seven Minutes In Heaven
Male Video of the Year
Bailey Zimmerman – Religiously
Cody Johnson – The Painter
HARDY – Truck Bed
WINNER: Jelly Roll – Need A Favor
Jordan Davis – Next Thing You Know
Luke Combs – Fast Car (Official Live Video)
Morgan Wallen – Last Night (One Record At A Time Sessions)
Duo/Group Video of the Year
Brothers Osborne – Nobody’s Nobody
WINNER: Dan + Shay – Save Me The Trouble
Old Dominion – Memory Lane
Parmalee – Girl In Mine
The War And Treaty – Have You A Heart
Tigirlily Gold – Shoot Tequila
Collaborative Video of the Year
WINNER: Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton – We Don’t Fight Anymore
Ella Langley feat. Koe Wetzel – That’s Why We Fight
Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan – Cowboys And Plowboys
Justin Moore & Priscilla Block – You, Me And Whiskey
Lukas Nelson + Promise of The Real feat. Lainey Wilson – More Than Friends
Mickey Guyton feat. Kane Brown – Nothing Compares To You
Old Dominion & Megan Moroney – Can’t Break Up Now
Breakthrough Female Video of the Year
Anne Wilson – Rain in the Rearview
WINNER: Ashley Cooke – your place
Brittney Spencer – Bigger Than The Song
Tigirlily Gold – Shoot Tequila
Breakthrough Male Video of the Year
Chayce Beckham – 23
Tyler Childers – In Your Love
WINNER: Warren Zeiders – Pretty Little Poison
Zach Bryan – Oklahoma Smokeshow
CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year
Chase Rice – Goodnight Nancy
Dylan Scott – Don’t Close Your Eyes (Keith Whitley Cover)
Megan Moroney – I’m Not Pretty
Nate Smith – Whiskey On You
Stephen Wilson Jr. – Year to Be Young 1994
WINNER: Scotty McCreery – It Matters To Her
The Castellows – I Know It Will Never End