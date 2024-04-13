Colton Underwood Gets Candid About His Marriage to Jordan C Brown; Says First Year of Being Married is 'Paper'

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the Bachelor Nation star Colton Underwood talked about how excited he is to celebrate his one year of marriage with his husband Jordan C. Brown. The interview comes right after his reveal on this year’s Masked Singer and the star talked about how he and his husband have decided to follow tradition with their gifts and celebrations.

He revealed that their gifts this year will be ‘paper’

“We're following the traditional anniversary. I think [the] first year's paper, so our gifts are going to be paper this year, whatever that means. So I have to do some homework on exactly what I'm getting him,” the Masked Singer star said during the interview. Underwood also revealed that the couple are planning to go to Big Sur on a romantic trip as that is also the place where they got engaged, and this is where they will be exchanging their gifts.

Underwood said that they also plan to do a “baby-moon” together “whenever that does happen.” He also talked about his relationship with Brown and that it was his marriage that taught him “how much I needed a partner like Jordan.” Colton also said, “I think having somebody who understands the work that I do and the lane that I'm in with entertainment, but not wanting to be overly present in it, I think is just so healthy.”

Underwood and Brown first met back in 2021

The couple started dating after meeting at a party in April of 2021. Their whirlwind romance resulted in their engagement which took place in February of 2022. Underwood said that their relationship was natural and organic with Brown adding that they both had a gut feeling about it.

The couple got married last May in Napa Valley in a celebration that spanned over three days. “I think the dynamic of us having our relationship remain somewhat private, but also still serve as role models to people in our community and try to speak out when things are really important to us and finding that balance. He's been such a good sounding board and just the person for me to really lean on when I need advice or something,” Underwood said about his marriage to Brown.

