Colton Underwood Reveals Why He Turned Down Masked Singer When They First Reached Out; See Here

Colton Underwood opens up about the reason he refused to appear on Masked Singer. Star talks about coming out as gay.

By Vaishnavi Shetye
Published on Apr 12, 2024  |  01:05 AM IST |  3.2K
Colton Underwood (PC: Instagram)

Colton Underwood is an American TV personality best known for appearing on The Bachelor. The star recently appeared on Masked Singer but was unfortunately eliminated. In a recent interview with People, Colton revealed that he was offered a spot on the show but had to decline. The star opened up about the reason behind it while saying that the show was one of the “best experiences” of his life. 

Colton Underwood talks about turning down the offer

Colton Underwood first appeared on the reality singing show Masked Singer as the Lovebird. Underwood got eliminated from the competition on April 10’s Transformers Night episode. The star revealed that he had previously received an offer to be on the show but had to decline it. “I've been offered [and] wanting to do it for a few years, but timing-wise and for other reasons, it never worked out until this year,” he admitted. 

Underwood came out as gay on his Netflix docuseries Coming Out Colton. Colton revealed that another reason he declined the offer to be on the show was because he wasn’t in a “good place” after coming out. He admits that he was still in the “coming out process” so not going on the show was the right thing to do. “I'm so glad that I waited because I felt like this was the best time for me to do something like this. It was so much fun,” he continued.

Colton Underwood talks about the Lovebird costume 

Colton talks about how “symbolic” his outfit on the show was. The star revealed how the costume was about the “love of finding self-acceptance.” He spoke about how fun it was for him to let loose on the stage and “let people in.”

When asked about how he felt about performing under the mask, “it was hot,” the star replied. He spoke about how lucky he was compared to the other contestants. He explained how his mask had some breathing space and room for movement. “I was lucky that I sort of had a big shell in my bird body that I could move around a little bit and not be too hot in,” Colton adds. 

Colton and his now-husband married in May 2023. The couple is now getting ready to welcome a child with the help of surrogacy.

ALSO READ: 'He's Living In So Much Gratitude': Carnie Wilson Opens Up About Dad Brian Wilson's Reaction To Conservatorship Ruling

FAQs

What happened to Colton from Bachelor?
Colton Underwood, former star of The Bachelor, came out as gay in April 2021.
Who is Colton's husband?
Jordan C. Brown
Credits: People
Latest Articles