Did Camila Cabello Have A Fling With Drake? Havana Singer Says, ‘It Was A Vacation Plus…’

Camila Cabello was recently spotted vacationing with Drake in the Turks and Caicos Islands, and she was surrounded by romance speculations! The duo appeared happy as they were spotted jet skiing together. The Don’t Go Yet Singer got candid in the podcast Call Me Daddy and shared her reaction to the speculation for the first time.

Are Camila Cabello and Drake dating?

Sorry to the fans who shipped them, but the duo are NOT together! On the podcast Call Me Daddy, the host Alex Cooper asked Cabello if she and Drake had ever been a thing.

The Senorita singer laughed in response and shared that nothing was brewing between her and the singer of God’s Plan. She told the host, "Well, first of all, I wouldn't say just straight-up vacation. It was vacation plus some work," Cabello added, "But I will say, you know what? I love that man, I love him."

The singer and songwriter is known for her cheeky sense of humor. She added an extra punch to her response and said, "We all love that man. The internet really loved him recently," referring to the recently leaked NSFW video of Drake.

Cabello felt “surreal” playing her upcoming album to Drake

Camila Cabello, 27, opened up about her work plus “homie, friends trip” with the rapper. Explaining the events leading up to this, the Havana singer said, "I love him so much, and I really listened to him a lot during the writing process for my album, and I really thought that he would like my album.”

The singer continued, “So I DM'ed him and I was like, 'Hey, I would love to play you my album. I honestly feel like you would really love it.' Because I listen to him a lot, and I really do feel like musically in a lot of ways we like the same things."

Cabello felt surreal playing her songs to Drake, which the latter “loved.”

Can fans expect a Drake and Cabello collab in the future?

The Fifth Harmony alum cleared the air around her romance with Drake, but she teased a potential “artistic collaboration” in the future. The Podcast host asked the singer whether she had any link-up with Champagne Papi, and the latter responded, "Have I ever had what? A beautiful artistic collaboration with him? I may or may not have."

The Havana singer spoke about her upcoming album

It’s no secret that Cabello is one of the many artists with an album set to release this year. It is her first album after the 2022 Familia, which the singer said is “part of a kind of reinvention."

The Senorita singer recently teased her fans with a small snippet of this upcoming music on Instagram on her birthday, which made the fans more eager for the album!