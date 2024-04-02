Did Tori Spelling See Red Flags During Her Romance With Dean McDermott? The Actress Recalls

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol.

The inaugural episode of Tori Spelling’s new podcast misSPELLING was full of unexpected ups and downs. She addressed the matter of her divorce with Dean McDermott, whom she has been married to for 18 years. She confirmed that she had indeed filed for divorce after McDermott made an announcement about their split on Instagram nine months ago. The actress also delved deeper into some of the issues the couple were having and talked about how there had been “red flags” at the beginning of their relationship.

What were some of the red flags in their marriage?

Tori Spelling said that even though the couple had been married for 18 years, their relationship was not without struggles. In fact, it started off as a “fast and furious romance” and both Spelling and McDermott had cheated on their respective spouses Charlie Shanian and Mary Jo Eustace, when they met on the set of Mind Over Murder. Spelling revealed that Dean’s “red flags” stemmed from his anger issues and they started barely four months into their relationship. His anger, according to Tori, was also often fueled by alcohol.

“So when he would drink, it was hard because I knew that at some point, it would turn. And I knew, you know, it was always different. It could be 2 drinks, it could be 5, 6 drinks. And then I would just see it turn and I’m like, ‘Oh, here we go.’ And then that became my dance on the eggshells,” she explained in the podcast episode.

She also added, “No matter what I said it wasn’t right and I would have to, in my head be like, ‘Okay, quick quick quick on your toes.’ It was like a fight. A mental fight. ‘I think he might aim here and if he aims here with what he says, I’m going to respond this way and it’ll take him down.’ And it got to the point where nothing would make sense and I would just know to stop talking.”

Spelling also talked about the reason why she fell in love with McDermott

Tori talked about how the couple’s relationship changed as they started to have kids. The two of them have five kids together, 18-year-old Liam, 15-year-old Stella, 12-year-old Haddie, 11-year-old Finn, and 7-year-old Beau. Their son Liam was born just a few months after their wedding.

In the podcast, she also explained why she fell in love with the actor. “I just remember I could show him me. It wasn’t like, the cute like, giggly, ‘This is what people want me to be.’ I was able to be like, ‘Loud and like ugh, body-type of Tori. I could have like, I could have a foul mouth. I’m not just Donna Martin, the perfect good girl.’ I could have some bad girl in me and it was okay. And he liked all those sides and he liked how smart I was and accepted me,” Tori said.

Apparently she had also warned McDermott before their relationship about being with her, but that had not discouraged him either. She recalled their conversation in the podcast, “‘It’s going to be a lot. I’ve been told it’s an emasculating road.’ And he was like, ‘I can handle it.’ And I was like, ‘Can you though? It’s not going to be easy.’ I don’t think he knew how big it would be.”

Their split was announced for the first time in June of 2023 by McDermott on Instagram in a post that has since been deleted. When Tori filed for divorce a few days ago, she mentioned that their date of separation was 17th June 2023, which was the day when McDermott uploaded the post. She also called him to tell him about filing for divorce mid-podcast.

