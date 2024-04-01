Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott File for Divorce; Actress Makes a Surprising Call Mid-Podcast

Tori Spelling is an American actress and author. She rose to the ladder of fame after her role in Beverly Hills 90210. She has written a number of books, like Stori Telling, Spelling It Like It Is, and many others. Besides being an author and actress, she also has a beautiful family. Tori Spelling married Dean McDermott in 2006. McDermott is a Canadian actor who is best known for her reality TV show with her wife, Spelling. But unfortunately, their happily ever after was short-lived, as Tori Spelling calls Dean McDermott mid-podcast and reveals she had filed for divorce, as reported by Page Six.

ALSO READ: 'Family Camaraderie Had Been Improving': Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Were In 'Better Place' Before Divorce Filing; Claims Source

Tori Spelling files for divorce with Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling and Dean McCermott have decided to part ways. The Beverly Hills 90210 actress spoke about her divorce in the debut episode of her podcast, miSPELLING. As reported by Page Six , Spelling took the listeners through her conversation with her ex-husband McDermott. Although she didn’t reveal his side of the conversation, Before calling, McDermott Spelling said, “Oh sh*t, he is at work; this is going to stink.”

She took account of it, and when they spoke, she revealed she hated this to her ex-husband while he was in the middle of the work and everything. She then said, “They’ve done it. It’s the formality. It’s just the one sheet you check off, and next you’ll have to sign it.” She then asked whether he had a lawyer. The two then had an argument over who had the right to file the divorce first. She said, "After this journey, I feel like I deserve to file first. You basically put it out there with the Daily Mail and said everything you've done to me over the years, so I think it's only natural that I would file a follow-up.”

Advertisement

The former reality star sobbed after hanging up, telling her staff that she had "never felt more alone in 50 years and did not feel worth loving when in a room full of friends doing a podcast." She provided insight into McDermott's side of the conversation, alleging he informed her the news was great and good. The heartbreaking video aired two days after her filing made news and nine months after McDermott disclosed their breakup in an Instagram message.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s relationship timeline

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott first met in Canada during the filming of Mind Over Time, and in 2006, the two got married and began their happily ever after. The couple share five kids together. Soon after their wedding, the two welcomed their first child, Liam, and just a year later, the two welcomed their first daughter, Stella, who is now a teenager. The two just couldn’t get over each other and renewed their vows in 2010.

In 2011, both of them decided to grow their family and welcomed their third child and second daughter, Hattie. A year later, in 2012, Spelling had a traumatic pregnancy, but luckily the baby was fine, and the couple welcomed their fourth child and second son, August. In 2014, Spelling’s husband, McDermott, admitted to cheating on the actress, but the two didn’t part ways immediately but decided to work on their marriage. Everything was going wonderful. McDermott even proposed to Spelling again and welcomed their fifth child in 2017. Then, in 2020, the couple celebrated their 14th year of marriage. But due to unfortunate circumstances last year, in 2023, the couple announced their split and decided to take a divorce.

ALSO READ: 'Hear The Truth': Tori Spelling To Address 'Misconceptions' About Life in New misSPELLING Podcast Amid Divorce With Dean McDermott