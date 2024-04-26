Emily In Paris has wrapped filming Season 4 with production on its toes. With this, fans are thrilled and relieved at the same time concerning the new season’s speculated delay to 2025. Netflix recently announced the return of a roster of shows and while Emily In Paris was not one of them yet, co-chairman Ted Sarandos confirmed a 2024 release window is on the charts.

Emily In Paris Season 4 release date

Netflix has not revealed an official release date yet but fans were assured by Netflix’s Sarandos that Emily Cooper will continue her Parisian adventures once again in 2024 itself. Emily In Paris Season 4 is eyeing a release window after June 2024, which is the latter half of the year, per BuzzFeed.

With growing concerns from fans that Season 4 might be delayed until 2025, it is worth noting that Seasons 2 and 3 were released in December with the former getting delayed from October. Netflix confirmed on January 16 that production for Emily In Paris S4 is on.

Season 3 ended on a cliffhanger with the news of Gabriel's girlfriend being pregnant, a crucial twist in the story. Therefore, the much-anticipated new season will explore a raging set of plotlines all "at once." Lily Collins told Entertainment Tonight, "I heard all the endings and thought they were alts. Then I realized they were all the endings at once."

She added, “I was like, ‘Wait, there’s a wedding, and then there’s a wedding that doesn’t happen, or this engagement that turns into a wedding that turns into non-wedding, which turns into a pregnancy announcement, which turns into, like, what the f*ck? What!’”

After Season 3 ended in December last year, the productions for Season 4 halted due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes. Moreover, the 2024 Paris Olympics added restrictions to prime locations around the city further causing hurdles for production.

What will Season 4 be about?

In another Season 4 announcement on Netflix’s Tudum, the 35-year-old actress teased that Emily will hop on a holiday to Rome, Italy called the “Roman Holiday.” Creator Darren Star once hinted that the upcoming season will navigate “complicated relationships.”

“It’s safe to say we ended on a dramatic note last season, and surprise! It does not end there,” the Love, Rosie actress said in the 2023 announcement while teasing the Italian plot. Whereas, showrunner Star has many ideas up his sleeve for Season 4. He is keen on exploring Philippine Leroy Beaulieu's marketing executive character Sylvie.

“From the beginning, she’s a character that doesn’t want to be known. You see the stories from different points of view. I think now that we see the world a little bit from Sylvie’s point of view, we’ll learn more about Sylvie,” Darren Star told Glamour.

The shift of the Netflix show from abiding by Emily’s point of view in early seasons to a whole set of viewpoints from Alfie, Camille, Mindy, and Gabriel in the following seasons has encouraged the creator to dive deeper into the other Emily In Paris characters.

All three seasons of Emily In Paris are available to stream on Netflix.

