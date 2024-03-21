Lily Collins is an incredibly fashionable actress. Her sense of style and talent is a match made in heaven. She always goes above and beyond to serve fashion fabulousness with her outfits. This is especially true for her Emily in Paris looks. Whether it’s super hot mini-dresses, elegant midis, vibrant and colorful co-ord sets, or beyond-spectacular red carpet-ready floor-length gowns, the diva’s statement-worthy stylish outfits always render us speechless.

The talented diva’s Emily in Paris style, which is created by Marylin Fitoussi and Patricia Field, is just indescribably amazing, don’t you agree? So, why don’t we zoom in and have a detailed glance at Lily Collins’ most fashionable style statements from Emily in Paris?

Top 8 most stylish Emily in Paris outfits worn by Lily Collins

The candy pink Barbiecore outfit:

Like other fashion icons around the globe, Emily also jumped on the spectacular Barbiecore trend by wearing a chic pink and black outfit. This Emily in Paris outfit included a hot pink mini-skirt which was paired with a pink and black full-sleeved checkered furry sweater.

She layered it with her iconic bright pink Kenzo coat. This piece was seen in several Emily in Paris outfits season 1, and we love it.

The formal and fabulous ball gown:

Emily wore an incredibly fiery black gown for Antoine's fragrance party, and we’re head-over-heels in love with the elegant black mini dress.

This strapless black tulle dress was visibly 50s-inspired, giving the timelessly classy Audrey Hepburn vibes. This vibe was actually served several times in Emily in Paris Season 1. Even Ashley Park channeled similar vibes.

The black ballet-ready midi dress:

The second time when Lily Collins served Audrey Hepburn vibes in Emily in Paris season 1 was for the trip to the prestigious ballet. Her head-to-toe black ensemble was perfect.

This cocktail-ready black dress featured a plunging off-the-shoulder neckline with a sheer style that was gorgeous. Her Emily in Paris style was elevated with a regal updo and classy headpiece.

The exceptional green ensemble:

Lily Collin’s character went back to work at Savoir at the beginning of the second season. Her classy multicolored outfit was just stylish and sassy.

This outfit featured a patterned skirt with a matching collared top tucked into it. The statement green belt with a vintage gold buckle was awesome. She layered the outfit with a Kelly green coat and a green top-handle bag. We adored it.

The super fiery Saint-Tropez outfit:

Emily was also seen dealing with the disaster that unfolded when she messed around with Mathieu. But even for the emotional situation, her OOTD was on point, serving the mob wife aesthetic. She wore an aqua-striped mini dress with a deep and alluring neckline, which was cinched at the waist.

She layered this with a patterned yellow-and-taupe vintage coat that spelled Parisian perfection. She added a silk scarf, matching heels, and sunglasses to complete the look.

The beyond-radiant red tulle gown:

Lily Collins’ character attended a fashion show with Madeline, and for this star-studded occasion, she wore a sinful crimson red tulle gown from Giambattista Valli’s collection.

This dramatic and voluminous dress with a deep and plunging V-shaped neckline and tulle style. The gown also helped her flaunt her figure. This Emily in Paris red dress was one of the best pieces in her Emily in Paris wardrobe.

The luminescent lemon yellow magic:

Emily visited Camille's family chateau in the second season and for this trip, she chose to look as bright as the sun in a head-to-toe lime yellow ensemble.

Her stylish monochromatic Emily in Paris look featured a stylish Self-Portrait mini dress which was cinched at the waist. She further layered it with a matching long blazer with a crisp lapel. Her Emily in Paris style is unmatched!

The velvet corporate core OOTN:

Emily served old-world Hollywood magic in the third season as she jumped on the corporate core trend train, and we adored her formal and statement-worthy style. This classy velvet OOTN featured a full-sleeved blue blazer with a crisp collar.

This V-neckline blazer was elevated with gold buttons. She also paired it with matching straight-fit pants. The diva added gold earrings and a beige Celine bag to the look. This was one of the best Emily in Paris season 3 outfits.

So, what did you think of these fashion-forward Emily in Paris looks? Which one’s your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

