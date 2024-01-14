Lily Collins' Character From Emily In Paris star in a new ad to promote Paris Olympics; see here

In a new NBC ad, Lily Collins appears as Emily Cooper from the hit Netflix series Emily in Paris as part of a new campaign promoting the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Collins returns to her iconic role as Emily by delivering a marketing pitch about a new uniform that United States Olympic sprinter Noah Lyles could wear during his meets at the upcoming games.

Lily Collins isn't the only style maven NBC has tapped to help cover this year's Olympic Games in Paris. Earlier this month, it revealed that Snoop Dogg will serve as a special correspondent for the event, providing regular reports for its prime-time broadcast, which begins on July 26.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Hairstylist Mike Desir on working with Lily Collins, tips to re-create Alia Bhatt's look and more

Lily Collins joins promotional ad for the Paris Olympics

Lily Collins has reprised her role as Emily Cooper in a hilarious new advertisement for the games in which her character pitches a new uniform to professional runner Noah Lyles. “Noah will be wearing legendary designer Pierre Cadault,” Collins declares in the clip. Behind her, a placard reveals Pierre Cadault's vision for Lyles’ look, complete with a collection of dangling chains and a shiny robe that reads “I’m the one” across its back.

Advertisement

When asked if it will be safe for Lyles to compete in such a heavily chain-encrusted outfit, Collins hesitates. “Um, yes, it has been tested. It is safe,” she replies adding, “Maybe not for the other runners, but we’re just talking about Noah!”

The footage then cuts to a scene of Lyles sprinting down the track and easily securing first place while his competitors struggle to free themselves from his outfit's bright, billowing yellow cape. “Vive Noah!," Collins shouts as she sprays the surprised boardroom members with champagne. “Vive Olympics!”

A clip at the end of the ad reveals that the executives may have given Collins a little feedback about her flamboyant design. "So we need to go bigger," she informs Lyles, who is already sporting the original golden look. Lyles excitedly responds, "I can do bigger!"

Snoop Dogg will serve as a special correspondent for the Paris Olympics

NBCUniversal previously announced that Snoop Dogg will serve as a special correspondent for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, where he'll be on the ground providing regular reports for the prime-time broadcast.

"I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris," Snoop said in a statement adding, "It's a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness. We're going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix."

He continued, "It's going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked. Let's elevate, celebrate, and make these games unforgettable, smoke the competition, and may the best shine like gold. Peace and Olympic LOVE, ya dig?"

The celenbrated rapper also dropped a short clip of interviews with Team USA athletes Jagger Eaton, Suni Lee, A'ja Wilson, and duo Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes.

Incidentally, Snoop's hilarious commentary during the 2021 Tokyo Games alongside Kevin Hart had surprised all, and this time, he will be on-site in the City of Light with NBC Olympics host Mike Tirico.

Advertisement

The 52-year-old's prior Olympic commentary generated "tens of millions of views," said Molly Solomon, executive producer and president of NBC Olympics Production, in a statement. She added, "That performance alone has earned Snoop a job as our Special Correspondent in Paris. We don't know what the heck is going to happen every day, but we know he will add his unique perspective to our re-imagined Olympic primetime show."