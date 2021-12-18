EXCLUSIVE: Lily Collins' honest relationship advice for her character's love life in Emily in Paris Season 2

After making us crave French desserts and wine amid the pandemic, Lily Collins' Emily Cooper is all set to be back with yet another season of Emily in Paris that is expected to be full of fashion and fun. Emily will return with a messier love life and bigger career challenges while she unknowingly finds herself becoming more Parisian and less American by the day. Ahead of the second season's release, Pinkvilla attended Emily in Paris' Virtual Press Day and during the roundtable interviews, quizzed the show's lead star Lily Collins on her character's complicated love life and the advice she would have for Emily Cooper.

Considering Emily's love dilemma gets more complicated in Season 2, Lily Collins added how she would want her character to feel no regrets and follow the advice that she told her younger self as well. "I would have said this to myself when I was younger, obviously now I'm married. So, this is something that's important, especially for Emily to know is that sometimes it takes knowing what you don't want and doesn't work for you in order to know what does. So, with every experience you have and with every person you choose, even if doesn't last, there's something to be learned from that experience", she said.

Looking back on her character's journey in the first season, Lily explained how Emily needs to be unafraid of being herself and added, "Especially in Season1, she does a lot of that searching when she and Doug breakup and I think she does learn bits about herself and other humans along the way through her little flirtations or relationships. There are no regrets and I think more that Emily should not feel shamed about having different experiences. But it takes sometimes knowing what doesn't work for you in order to know what to look for and sometimes you don't even know what you're looking for until it just hits you. Not being afraid to explore what's unfamiliar is important."

In Season 2, Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) will navigate her complicated love life as she finds herself torn between an old flame and a new one.

Emily in Paris also stars Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat and Lucien Laviscount in key roles. The second season of Emily in Paris, created by Darren Star returns on Netflix on December 22.

Do you agree with Lily Collins' love advice? Share your views with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Lily Collins OPENS UP on why Covid 19 doesn’t exist in season 2 of Emily in Paris; Find out