Get ready for more adventures with Emily in Paris! Lily Collins has given us a sneak peek into the upcoming fourth season of the popular show. In some pictures, we see Lily Collins, who plays Emily, going through the first episode's script during a table read. Checkout here.

Emily in Paris Season 4: Lily Collins shares update with new photos

ALSO READ: Was Crystal Hefner Truly In Love With Hugh Hefner? Exploring No ‘Fantasy’ Revelation Made By The Model About Glamorous Facade

Was Crystal Hefner Truly In Love With Hugh Hefner? Exploring No ‘Fantasy’ Revelation Made By The Model About Glamorous Facade

Lily Collins shared the exciting photos along with the caption, "Did someone say Saison Quatre?! Finally reunited with my @emilyinparis fam back in Paris and it feels so good. Although, I may need to brush up on my selfie skills for Emily’s sake…"

The show, created by Darren Star, follows the life of Emily Cooper, a marketing executive sent to Paris to give an American perspective to a French company. But, as you might guess, it's not all smooth sailing. Emily faces cultural differences, navigates her career, and deals with romantic entanglements and friendships in the city of love.

Advertisement

In the upcoming season, we'll see Emily picking up where we left off in the last season. She had committed herself to a relationship with Alfie, who is based in London (played by Lucien Laviscount), while still keeping her friendship with Gabriel (played by Lucas Bravo). Netflix had earlier given us a teaser video featuring Lily Collins, where she dropped hints about what's coming. "Emily is going to have to decide if everything she has ever wanted is really what she needs," says Lily in the video.

But here's the exciting part – it seems like Emily might be taking a trip to Italy! Lily Collins hints at a Roman holiday, suggesting a new and exciting location for the upcoming season.

When Will Emily In Paris Season 4 Premiere?

As for when we can catch the new season, Netflix hasn't announced a release date yet. However, based on how things have gone in the past, it shouldn't be too long after they finish filming. Lily Collins has also hinted that the new episodes might involve Emily's adventures in Italy, with a lingering question about whether Gabriel's restaurant will earn a Michelin star.

In the meantime, Mindy (played by Ashley Park) continues her musical career, with one of her songs selected for the Eurovision music competition. Get ready for more drama, romance, and, of course, the fabulous fashion that Emily in Paris is known for!

ALSO READ: Daredevil Born Again: MCU Project Restarts Production After Long Hiatus As Studio Hopes To Keep Echo's Momentum Alive