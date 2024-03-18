Lily Collins Gets A Very Special Birthday Wish From The Spice Girls; Emily In Paris Star Cannot Stop Fangirling

When Lily Collins received a birthday wish out of the blue from the legendary Spice Girls, her 34th birthday celebration reached a whole new level of celebrity. Collins, a devoted follower of the renowned female trio, was overcome with joy at getting such a unique shout-out from her heroes and was unable to control her emotions.

The Emily in Paris actress, who is renowned for her composure and excellent sense of style, temporarily let go of her on-screen image and embraced her inner fangirl, sharing her happiness with the world on social media. This remarkable occasion demonstrated not just the Spice Girls' timeless appeal but also Collins' charming capacity to recognise and enjoy her passions, no matter how big or small.

The Spice Girls' Sizzling Birthday Surprise

The official Spice Girls social media accounts sent a sweet birthday message to the intriguing actress on March 18, sparking a fan frenzy. Cheers to @lilycollins' birthday! Hugs and lots of love from the Spice Girls to you," the post said, along with a picture of Collins grinning with the well-known female trio.

Collins exclaimed, "Well, this is a dream come true," in a repost of the Spice Girls' statement, her happiness evident in every word. "Thank you for making my birthday so spicy and special."

The actress's euphoric answer, "Well, this is a dream come true," was used by India TV News to further emphasize the significance of this occasion for her. I'm grateful that you made my birthday so memorable and spicy."

"Collins, a self-professed Spice Girls superfan, was over the moon when the iconic girl group wished her a happy 34th birthday on social media," Yahoo! Sports said, echoing the emotion.

A Fangirl's Dream Come True

Collins saw the Spice Girls' birthday wish as more than simply a transient celebration; it was evidence of the lasting influence of the renowned female group and the strength of fandom. Collins, a longtime fan of the Spice Girls, has frequently emphasized how much she admires them and how they have impacted both her personal and professional lives.

During a 2020 interview with Vogue, Collins talked about her childhood experience of going to a Spice Girls performance, calling it "one of the best nights of my life." She even went so far as to attribute her desire to pursue acting to the group's uplifting message.

Collins stated in the interview that "they were the first ones to really empower me and make me feel like I could do anything," highlighting the significant influence the Spice Girls had on her ambition and self-confidence at an early age.

One thing is quite evident as Lily Collins revels in the aftermath of her fiery birthday party: the Spice Girls' impact goes well beyond their number-one records and legendary fashion moments. Fans like Collins have inspired other people to embrace their passions and chase their dreams courageously with their message of empowerment and self-belief, which has spanned decades.

This touching conversation between the actress and her heroes serves as a reminder that sincere admiration and fandom are still welcome in the middle of Hollywood's glitz and glamor. Collins' genuine happiness at getting this unexpected birthday gift makes her popular with fans and highlights the Spice Girls' eternal appeal and cultural influence.

As this enjoyable fangirl moment comes to an end, it's impossible to not wonder what further surprises Collins has in store for us. Maybe a cameo on the much-awaited reunion tour of the Spice Girls? Time will tell, but one thing is for sure: more endearing instances like this, when fantasies come true and the power of fandom knows no limitations, are needed in the world.

