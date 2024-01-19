Pauly Shore Responds To Richard Simmons Amid The Biopic Fiasco; Here's What He Said

Pauly Shore believes Richard Simmons will warm up to the idea of a movie being made about him. The former is set to bring the latter’s life on screen in a Wolper Organization biopic.

Pauly Shore is also playing Richard Simmons in a short film titled The Court Jester which will screen on January 19 in Park City during the Sundance Film Festival and will also be made available on Youtube in the later hours of the day.

Richard Simmons disavows biopic with Pauly Shore in a Facebook post

Warner Bros. subsidiary, The Wolper Organization announced on Wednesday, January 17, a feature film on Richard Simmons with Pauly Richards in place for the lead role. The former fitness instructor, however, disavowed the project within hours.

In a Facebook post on the same day, Simmons wrote, “Hi Everybody! You may have heard they may be doing a movie about me with Pauly Shore. I have never given my permission for this movie. So don't believe everything you read."

"I no longer have a manager, and I no longer have a publicist. I just try to live a quiet life and be peaceful. Thank you for all your love and support,” he added.

Pauly, though, is positive about doing justice to Richard Simmons by playing him on screen.

Pauly Shore responds to Richard Simmons’ disapproval of the film

Pauly Shore who arrived at Salt Lake City International Airport on Thursday was questioned about Richard Simmons’ reaction to the Wolper Organization’s biopic announcement. The actor is in town to attend the Sundance Film Festival during which his short film, The Court Jester will premiere.

Speaking to the paparazzi at the airport, per TMZ, Pauly asserted that Simmons will eventually ease into the idea of the biopic after watching the aforementioned short film.

Only time will tell if Richard grants his consent for the film. For now, fans can look forward to watching Pauly Shore as Richard Simmons in the short film.

Refreshing the memory: Who is Richard Simmons? Where is he now?

Richard Simmons is a former American fitness instructor best known for his powerful aerobics move. He gained traction when the said workout form was in trend during the 1980s and 1990s. He became a known face, thanks to his Sweatin’ to the Oldies workout series. He made several TV appearances on talk shows, late-night programs, and more.

In 2014, Simmons withdrew from public life and has since been living as per what he mentioned in his latest Facebook post, a “quiet life.”

