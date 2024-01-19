Pauly Shore Responds To Richard Simmons Amid The Biopic Fiasco; Here's What He Said

Richard Simmons has disapproved of his biopic with Pauly Shore, but Shore believes Simmons will warm up after the Sundance short film premiere.

Published on Jan 19, 2024
Pauly Shore (Instagram)

Pauly Shore believes Richard Simmons will warm up to the idea of a movie being made about him. The former is set to bring the latter’s life on screen in a Wolper Organization biopic. 

Pauly Shore is also playing Richard Simmons in a short film titled The Court Jester which will screen on January 19 in Park City during the Sundance Film Festival and will also be made available on Youtube in the later hours of the day. 

Scroll to read everything that we know about the upcoming biopic in question and Simmons’ explicit disavowal of the same. 

Richard Simmons disavows biopic with Pauly Shore in a Facebook post

Pauly Shore in The Court Jester (IMDb)

Warner Bros. subsidiary, The Wolper Organization announced on Wednesday, January 17, a feature film on Richard Simmons with Pauly Richards in place for the lead role. The former fitness instructor, however, disavowed the project within hours. 

In a Facebook post on the same day, Simmons wrote, “Hi Everybody! You may have heard they may be doing a movie about me with Pauly Shore. I have never given my permission for this movie. So don't believe everything you read."

"I no longer have a manager, and I no longer have a publicist. I just try to live a quiet life and be peaceful. Thank you for all your love and support,” he added.

Pauly, though, is positive about doing justice to Richard Simmons by playing him on screen.  

Pauly Shore responds to Richard Simmons’ disapproval of the film 

Pauly Shore who arrived at Salt Lake City International Airport on Thursday was questioned about Richard Simmons’ reaction to the Wolper Organization’s biopic announcement. The actor is in town to attend the Sundance Film Festival during which his short film, The Court Jester will premiere. 

Speaking to the paparazzi at the airport, per TMZ, Pauly asserted that Simmons will eventually ease into the idea of the biopic after watching the aforementioned short film. 

Only time will tell if Richard grants his consent for the film. For now, fans can look forward to watching Pauly Shore as Richard Simmons in the short film. 

Refreshing the memory: Who is Richard Simmons? Where is he now? 


Richard Simmons is a former American fitness instructor best known for his powerful aerobics move. He gained traction when the said workout form was in trend during the 1980s and 1990s. He became a known face, thanks to his Sweatin’ to the Oldies workout series. He made several TV appearances on talk shows, late-night programs, and more. 

In 2014, Simmons withdrew from public life and has since been living as per what he mentioned in his latest Facebook post, a “quiet life.” 

FAQ

Why did Richard Simmons withdraw from public life in 2014?
Richard Simmons issued no clarification on his withdrawal from public life in 2014. He is supposed to have done in order to live a quite and peaceful life.
What was Richard Simmons known for in the fitness industry?
Richard Simmons gained fame for his energetic aerobics moves, especially during the 1980s and 1990s, and his Sweatin' to the Oldies workout series.
Latest Articles