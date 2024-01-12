General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny's order to eliminate Cyrus lead to consequences?

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital on Friday, January 12, Sonny Corinthos takes drastic measures to deal with Cyrus Renault, issuing a chilling order to Dex Heller. Meanwhile, Spencer Cassadine finds himself entangled in Esme Prince's legal troubles, potentially jeopardizing his plans with Trina Robinson.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Esme pleads with Spencer to fulfill a request while she grapples with legal issues at the police station. The nature of Esme's plea remains uncertain, but it could involve Spencer looking after Ace Cassadine. Trina, understanding the complexities, insists that no justifications are needed. Nikolas Cassadine, however, seeks to manipulate Ava Jerome into dropping charges against Esme, unveiling his revenge plans.

Curtis Ashford, recovering from surgery, learns about Trina's opportunity to study in Paris and encourages her to pursue it. Positive developments seem imminent for Spencer and Trina, drawing the attention of Stella Henry. Meanwhile, Curtis contemplates the possibility of regaining the use of his legs.

At Café Cherie, Diane Miller clashes with Robert Scorpio over charges against Sonny Corinthos, delivering what appears to be a threat. Ava warns Nina Corinthos about Sonny's dangerous nature when feeling betrayed. The episode takes a dark turn when Sonny instructs Dex to eliminate Cyrus permanently, setting the stage for a lethal confrontation.

As the drama unfolds in General Hospital, viewers are in for a suspenseful episode filled with unexpected twists and turns. Sonny's ruthless decision to eliminate Cyrus raises the stakes, leaving Dex with a life-altering choice. The repercussions of these actions will undoubtedly reverberate throughout Port Charles, setting the stage for a gripping continuation of the storyline. Stay tuned for the unraveling of secrets and the impending clash between Sonny and Cyrus.

