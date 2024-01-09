General Hospital Spoilers: Will Curtis' promises hold true?
General Hospital Spoilers, 9 January 2023: Curtis makes a vow, Marshall's anger erupts, and Esme's surprising confession shakes things up in Port Charles.
In the upcoming episode of General Hospital on Tuesday, January 9, tensions rise as Curtis Ashford faces preliminary treatment steps at GH, and Portia Robinson expresses concerns about history repeating itself. Meanwhile, Marshall Ashford confronts Stella Henry for not being as supportive as he expects.
General Hospital Spoilers Highlights
Curtis assures Portia that he won't push her away, even if the procedure doesn't work. In the waiting area, Marshall's anger flares up as he warns Stella to either be fully supportive or not be there at all. The tension between Marshall and Stella stems from their growing feelings for each other, complicating matters for their loved ones.
Trina Robinson confides in Stella about a terrible mistake she made in Paris with Spencer Cassadine, worrying about complicating Curtis' situation. Meanwhile, Alexis Davis and Gregory Chase discuss their kiss, with Gregory hesitant to pursue romance due to his grim outlook. At the PCPD, Ava Jerome learns that Esme Prince admitted to breaking into Wyndemere, leaving Ava puzzled about Esme's motives.
As Sonny Corinthos comforts Carly Spencer over Bobbie Spencer's death, they share a warm moment. Despite potential discussions about Nina Corinthos' SEC snitching, the focus remains on Bobbie as her memorial service approaches later in the week. General Hospital promises a poignant sendoff, so be sure to stay tuned for the emotional events unfolding in Port Charles.
