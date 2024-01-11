General Hospital Spoilers: Will Carly and Felicia successfully uncover Bobbie's Amsterdam Contact to secure a rescue?

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital, airing on Thursday, January 11, the second part of Bobbie Spencer's tribute unfolds with surprising revelations and emotional moments.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Robert Scorpio offers assistance to Maxie Jones in gathering memories of Bobbie, leading to the inclusion of Brighton Hertford, the actress portraying the reporter, Angela Brighton, in the storyline. Meanwhile, in Amsterdam, Felicia Scorpio and Carly Spencer join forces to find Bobbie's elusive contact, setting the stage for a high-stakes rescue operation.

As Maxie collaborates with Angela on Bobbie's tribute, the focus shifts to interviews with individuals whose lives were touched by Bobbie. Elizabeth Baldwin recounts Bobbie's unwavering support after her assault, while Lucy Coe shares her story as part of the larger narrative. In Amsterdam, Felicia and Carly decide to investigate the café frequented by Bobbie, aiming to identify the mysterious contact.

The preview video hints at a potential breakthrough as Felicia believes they may have found the contact, portrayed by Elise Robertson as Famke. Carly reveals a hidden side of Bobbie's life, involving efforts to help trafficked women seek asylum secretly. The mission takes a personal turn as Carly and Felicia vow to ensure the safe passage of a woman named Cornelia, played by Ellie Darcey-Alden, to the United States.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny escape legal trouble?

Advertisement

General Hospital spoilers promise a gripping episode as Carly and Felicia navigate the complexities of Bobbie's secret endeavors in Amsterdam. Viewers can anticipate suspenseful moments as the duo works towards the safe rescue of Cornelia, uncovering the untold aspects of Bobbie's life. Stay tuned for updates on this daring mission and its impact on the legacy of the beloved Bobbie Spencer.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Curtis' promises hold true?