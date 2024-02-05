Miley Cyrus celebrated a big win at the 2024 Grammys, taking home the trophy for Best Pop Solo Performance with her song Flowers from the album Endless Summer Vacation. This victory marked Cyrus' first Grammy win after having received eight nominations in the past. The award was presented to her by none other than Mariah Carey.

Miley Cyrus Wins Her First Ever Grammy For Flower

In her acceptance speech, Cyrus expressed her joy and humorously shared an anecdote about getting stuck in traffic and rain, emphasizing that "This MC Is Gonna Stand by This MC," Cyrus said, adding "this is just too iconic," the singer shared that she was "stuck in the rain and traffic" and was worried that she'll miss the award.

The singer shares, "And I could've missed the award, that's fine, but not Mariah Carey. I just saw you at the Hollywood Bowl, it was everything." Miley continued her speech, "I got my lucky No. 3 seat and so there's a story I want to tell that sums up this moment and I wasn't going to tell it, but now Mariah's here,"

"So there was a little boy that all he wanted for his birthday was a butterfly. And so his parents gave him a butterfly net and he was so excited. He just went outside, out in the sun, and started swinging and swinging. But with no luck. He sat down on the ground he finally let go and he surrendered and he was okay that he wasn't gonna capture this beautiful butterfly. And right when he did is when the butterfly came and landed right on the tip of his nose."

She concluded the message by saying, "This song 'Flowers' is my butterfly. Thank you."

Miley Cyrus performed at the Grammy's 2024

Later in the evening, Cyrus returned to the stage to perform Flowers for the third time, donning a retro-inspired jeweled dress. During her performance, she interrupted herself with various observations, including a heartfelt moment where she celebrated winning her first Grammy.

Throughout the night, Cyrus received five additional Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.