Grammy Awards 2024: SZA and Phoebe Bridgers Win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Ghost In The Machine

The 2024 Grammys are currently underway at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles with Trevor Noah hosting the night for the fourth consecutive year. The coveted music awards ceremony announced many of its winners in an unstreamed pre-show.

SZA, who entered the big night with the most number of nominations for any artist, nine in total, has won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. She shared the win with Phoebe Bridgers for their collaboration Ghost in the Machine. More details below.

SZA and Phoebe Bridgers have won the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Award at the 66th Grammys. The duo won the gold gramophone for their collaboration track Ghost in the Machine. The song appears on SZA’s album SOS which is also nominated for the Album of the Year Award tonight. Ghost in the Machine bested Billie Eilish and Labrinth’s Never Felt So Alone, Jon Batiste and Lana Del Rey’s Candy Necklace, and Taylor Swift and Ice Spice’s Karma.

SZA has many more awards to look forward to tonight. The Kill Bill singer is the most nominated artist tonight with nine nods across categories. Phoebe Bridgers is also nominated seven times this year, her other six nods are with the group Boygenius. The Best Pop Duo/Group award winners are also up against each other for Record of the Year and Album of the Year.

This award marks SZA’s second win in the category. She had previously won the Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance Award in 2022 for Kiss Me More, her collaboration with Doja Cat.

SZA thanks collaborator Phoebe Bridgers and the Recording Academy for her win

To celebrate her big win tonight, SZA took to X. Expressing gratitude towards her collaborators and other contributors on her now Grammy-winning song Ghost in the Machine, SZA wrote, “Holy Shit THANK YOU @phoebe_bridgers !!! I FUCKING LOVE YOU BITCH!! Thank you to @RecordingAcad !!!!!! I’m so grateful and thank you to every producer on this record especially rob and Carter. love u gang. WE GOT ONE!!”

