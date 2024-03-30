'He's Always Welcome': Denise Richards Talks About Charlie Sheen Spending Easter With Her And Daughters

As Easter approaches, families everywhere are gearing up for togetherness and celebration. Among them is Denise Richards, known for roles in movies like Love Actually, and her three daughters, Eloise, Lola, and Sami. In an exclusive chat with PEOPLE, Denise shares her excitement about continuing their family traditions. Notably, Richards also touched upon the possibility of her ex-husband, Charlie Sheen, joining the celebrations, showcasing the amicable relationship they share.

Family traditions and Easter joy

Richards expressed her excitement for Easter, emphasizing the joy of gathering her family together for the occasion. With a gleam in her eye, she mentioned, “We love to cook and we have family together.” Despite her older daughters growing up, she eagerly anticipates their annual Easter egg hunts, a tradition that brings delight to her daughters, even as they grow older. “My older girls are a little older but it’s fun for them to see their little sister still enjoy the Easter bunny and an Eater egg hunt,” she added.

Welcoming Charlie Sheen’s

Addressing the question of whether Charlie Sheen, her former husband, and father of two of her daughters, will be part of their Easter celebration, Richards said, “He’s always welcome” at their gatherings. She shares that they play it by ear each year, but their doors are open to him. Richards emphasizes the importance of inclusivity, stating, “The more the merrier at our house.”

Richards emphasized the amicable nature of her co-parenting dynamic with Sheen, highlighting that both she and Sheen’s daughters are now adults. “We get along, we have a good relationship,” she affirmed, underscoring the importance of maintaining familial bonds, and highlighting that they put their children first despite any past differences.

Rebuilding family bonds

Richards’ dedication to her family extends beyond the holidays. She shares insights into her efforts to rebuild bonds with her daughters, particularly Sami. After reportedly moving out of Denise’s home in 2021 to live with her father, Sami has grown closer to her mom again. According to reports in July 2023, Sami even moved closer to Denise last year.

An insider shared this with PEOPLE, “Sami now has her own place and Denise helped her get settled in. They’re closer than ever now. Denise really wants to keep her girls close to her and doesn’t want to push them away.”

“For Denise, juggling everything has been challenging, but despite her busy schedule, she’s an amazing mom. Her children always come first,” the insider added.

Raising Eloise comes with its own challenges

Raising Eloise, whom Richards adopted as a single mom, comes with unique challenges. Eloise has a chromosomal disorder that has caused developmental delays.

“She can only say a few words,” Richards explained. “Sometimes she seems to understand things like kids of her age, but other times she acts more like a 3-year-old emotionally. It’s been tough, but I’m learning every day because there’s no roadmap for her case.”

