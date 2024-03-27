Will King Charles Attend Royal Easter Church Service Amid Cancer Treatment? Here's What Latest Report Reveals

The Monarch is on the better side of things as he continues to work and may step out for the royal holiday tradition on Easter!

King Charles III was diagnosed with prostate cancer, and an announcement was made regarding it on February 5 by Buckingham Palace. There was no update on the King’s health until a few days back. When an insider source revealed that the King is “progressing well” in his treatment.

Will King Charles III step out on Easter?

On Tuesday, the palace confirmed that keeping up with the Royal tradition, the King would appear on Easter with Queen Camila. Like every year, the monarch will visit St. George's Chapel for the traditional Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle this Sunday.

However, this year’s event will be more intimate, as the King was advised by his Doctor to limit the number of people he meets during his treatment. Nevertheless, watching the King back in action will make the people jovial again!

A source also revealed that King Charles's treatment has been giving positive results, and there’s an “amplified confidence” in the Royal Palace. "He is positive, and the doctors are optimistic," the source said.

Will the Prince and Princess of Wales be in attendance?

Prince William and Kate Middleton will not be among the Royal attendees at this year’s Easter celebration, and understandably so!

The last few days have been tough for them, given the controversies, speculations and the announcement that Middleton was battling with cancer all this while. To put an end to the chatter and request for privacy for her family, the princess shared a video on Instagram to share her cancer diagnosis.

In the video, she revealed her diagnosis, thanked people for their love and support and requested privacy for her family.

King Charles is actively working and has plans for the future

Despite undergoing treatment for cancer, the monarch’s determination towards his duties remains unshaken. "One thing that has been wholly undiminished is his appetite for work," a source said.

On Tuesday, he hosted community faith leaders from around the UK at Buckingham Palace to discuss their experiences working on the Windsor Trust Leadership program. A charity that’s offering courses to senior faith leaders.

Interfaith relations have always intrigued the King, and he is keen to attend the faith leaders' meeting a few days before Easter. But there has been no confirmation of his attendance yet.