Divyanka Tripathi is a beloved actor in the entertainment industry. She is known for playing the role of Ishita Bhalla in the TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress has recently delighted her followers by accepting a challenge from her husband, Vivek Dahiya, and showcasing her skills. The actress remains active on social media and often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life with the audience.

Divyanka Tripathi takes on Joota Balance Mobility Challenge

Divyanka Tripathi took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of herself gracefully balancing shoes, a challenge initiated by her husband. She playfully acknowledged Dahiya's challenge and nominated fellow personalities in her caption. She wrote in the caption, “Joota Balance Mobility Challenge accepted Mr Dahiya! @vivekdahiya, I further nominate the following so they enjoy the trend as much as I did - @rassheechauhan_yoga @simplysheeba @vinnyaroradhoopar @soniyadavcricketer.”

Fan reactions

As soon as Divyanka Tripathi uploaded the video, fans flooded the comment section. A fan wrote, “Your Joota Balance Mobility Challenge skills are top-notch! Keep up the fantastic work, you're a “BALANCING SUPERWOMAN.”” Another fan commented, “I was just thinking how you would do it, but you're beyond even my thoughts. You're truly exceptional, transcending mere imagination.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

On April 19, Vivek Dahiya had to leave the Instagram live session upon learning about his wife's accident. His team issued an apology and informed followers, stating, "Divyanka had an accident a few hours ago and is currently receiving medical attention. Vivek is by her side as she recuperates." A few days back, Divyanka shared a video of herself practicing a headstand, revealing that she had fractured her arm on the same day.

More about Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi received widespread praise for her role as Ishita Iyer Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, alongside Karan Patel, and as the lead in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, establishing herself as a household name in Indian television.

Beyond her fictional roles, she has showcased her versatility in reality TV, with victory in Nach Baliye 8 and securing a runner-up position in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, a stunt-based reality show. The actress has returned to the digital platform with her upcoming web series Adrishyam- The Invisible Heroes.

ALSO READ: MTV Splitsvilla X5: Ex-flames Aniket Lama and Deekila Sherpa get into an argument; will they perform together?