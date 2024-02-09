Hunting Housewives Trailer: Denise Richards and NeNe Leakes Fight Back In The First Look Of The Thriller

Can housewives be hunted down too? Not by ferocious creatures in the woods but by an intricate murder plot by their husbands? These housewives are going to fight back and seek revenge. With an adrenaline high full of ups and downs, the new trailer of Hunting Housewives is surely going to put you off. It stars two of the best stars from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Who are they and how is it related to the plot? Find details inside.

Who is a part of Hunting Housewives?

Denise Richards and NeNe Leakes are the lead characters. While Denise is an alum of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the latter is a part of Real Housewives of Atlanta. They have joined former Dancing with the Stars pro Kym Johnson Herjavec and Melyssa Ford from Blood, Sweat and Heels. This is a new thriller. The movie’s official synopsis reads as, a group of friends, "head for a much-needed spa retreat weekend away from their husbands, children and busy schedules when suddenly they find themselves downed in a plane crash.” The synopsis further teases, "With no knowledge of basic survival, the Housewives must use their wits and whatever is in their designer bags to try to survive in the rugged wilds.” It also added, "When they realize they are not alone, even frenemies must align to outwit their hunters."

More details on the Hunting Housewives:

The trailer sees the husbands planning extensively in a dark room full of screens. They think their wives are useless, so getting rid of them is the best way. One man says, "These women are bleeding us dry, but do I have a solution for our problems.” The housewives get on a private jet hoping for a calm vacation, only to face an airplane crash. After absorbing the situation and going around, Karla finds out that it is all planned. One of the women says, "We all let our marriages fail, we all want something different. We want to change. I don't think you understand!" After much bonding, these women start seeking revenge in ways unimagined. Hook on to the show that premieres on March 9, 2024 at 8pm on Lifetime. Until then, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

