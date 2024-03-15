Is Joe Alwyn Still Getting Royalties For Cowriting Songs On Taylor Swift’s Albums? Here's What Sources Have To Say

Joe Alwyn's relationship with Taylor Swift allegedly made the actor very rich, and according to a Life and Style report on Wednesday, March 13, he is still reaping the benefits of their long-lost romance.

During their time together, Joe co-wrote six songs with the pop star, which are still earning him royalty money, the publication noted in its latest report while citing an exclusive source who says, “Fair or not, it's made him a very rich guy. Joe is making so much on royalties and returns from [Taylor’s] Eras Tour that he doesn't ever need to worry about money again.”

What Taylor Swift songs does Joe Alwyn get royalties for? His relationship with the songstress even made him a Grammy winner

Joe, 33, is credited as a songwriter on two songs from Taylor’s 2022 album Folklore—EExile and Betty. Additionally, he also features as a songwriter on three tracks, Champagne Problems, Coney Island, and Evermore, from her album Evermore, which also came out the same year. Sweet Nothings from Taylor's 2022 album Midnights became his last contribution to Taylor Swift's albums.

Apart from the royalty earnings from these songs, the Conversation with Friends actor also boasts another accolade: he is a Grammy winner. This achievement came courtesy of Swift's album Folklore, which won Album of the Year at the 63rd Grammy Awards in 2020.

Moreover, according to an analysis by the aforementioned publication, Alwyn has already pocketed $2.3 million from Spotify streams alone, and the money will keep rolling in until the songs remain in existence, essentially meaning forever.

How does Taylor Swift feel about her ex profiting from their joint endeavors? Well, according to a source from Life and Style, the Karma singer is reportedly furious about it.

Also, amid all this, Ms. Swift is gearing up for her upcoming album titled The Tortured Poets Department, scheduled to come out on April 19. Fans believe that Taylor’s ex needs to be worried about that too. Everyone knows why!

Will Taylor’s The Tortured Poets Department feature Diss Tracks about Joe? Swifties almost certain!

Ever since Taylor announced her new album, Swifties, like always, have been running wild with their theories and speculations. Their latest bet, The Tortured Poets Department songs like So Long, London, and The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, will definitely turn out to be Joe Alwyn’s biggest nightmare.

Furthermore, Taylor Swift, ahead of the release of the album, has teased the vibe of the record. And, God forbid, if it has anything to do with Joe, we advise him to book a therapy session in advance.

What tease are we talking about, you ask? Well, here's a list of quotes that Taylor Swift has previewed over the short period between today and the day when she announced the album, i.e., February 4.

I love you; it's ruining my life

Old habits die screaming

Am I allowed to cry

You don't get to tell me about sad

All these quotes feature on the variants of several The Tortured Poets Department artwork shared by Swift herself.

While announcing the album, the pop star revealed that she had been working on TTPD for two years.

Elsewhere, Taylor Swift is currently touring the world for her history-making and earthquake-causing Eras Tour, all while enjoying a very public romance with Travis Kelce.

