Is there a feud between Tommy Lee's wife Brittany Furlan and ex Pamela Anderson? Exploring their alleged beef

Rumors of a feud between Tommy Lee’s current wife, Brittany Furlan, and ex-wife Pamela Anderson were sparked. The drama began after Furlan posted a TikTok video. In the seemingly sarcastic video, Furlan suggested that Anderson wouldn’t care if she died. After the internet personality was hit with a wave of disapproving comments from fans of Anderson, she deleted the video.

However, Brittany Furlan insists that there is no bad blood between her and Pamela Anderson. Let’s dive more into the drama.

What was the feud between Brittany Furlan and Pamela Anderson?

Brittany Furlan once enraged Pamela Anderson’s fans after posting a video on TikTok mocking Anderson following the release of Anderson’s memoir Love, Pamela and Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story. Furlan seemed to be joking by saying Pamela would not care if she died.

Pamela Anderson will always have a special place in her heart for her ex-husband Tommy Lee. Anderson spoke candidly in her 2023 memoir Love, Pamela about her marriage to the Mötley Crüe drummer, to whom she was wed from 1995 to 1998 and with whom she shares sons Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25. “My relationship with Tommy may have been the only time I was ever truly in love.”

Advertisement

She also recalled her decision to divorce the musician after he physically abused her in 1998. “The divorce from Tommy was the hardest, lowest, most difficult point of my life,” she wrote. “I was crushed. I still couldn’t believe that the person I loved the most was capable of what had happened that night. We were both devastated, but I had to protect my babies.”

Following the release of the memoir, Lee's current wife, Brittany Furlan took to TikTok to deliver a darkly comedic response that didn't sit well with many. In a since-deleted video, she wrote “Pam if I died” and pretended to be the Baywatch star, making sad faces, and nonchalantly kept repeating, “She passed away oh, oh alright,” then shrugging off the news and cozying up to Tommy Lee. According to TMZ which saw the clip, Furlan took things one step further by using a ‘90s Pam Makeup’ filter.

The video received a lot of backlash and Furlan had to quickly delete it. In an attempt to mitigate the criticism, Furlan captioned the video, “Pls guys I gotta make jokes it’s how I cope”.

Brittany Furlan addressed her rumored feud with Pamela Anderson

Brittany Furlan shut down rumors that she and Pamela Anderson weren’t on good terms. On 1st April 2023, the former Vine star spoke with TMZ outside her stand-up comedy show in Hollywood at The Improv alongside the Mötley Crüe drummer.

When asked if she would joke about Anderson on stage, she responded, "Never! If anything I'd make fun of myself." She later addressed the drama between them and put it all behind them.

“We're all good, we want happiness. We want everyone to be friends.”

She later admitted that Anderson has not reached out to her virtually or in person since the fiascos regarding Furlan's TikTok. However, Furland did say that she would be open to speaking with Anderson to clear the air.

Furlan also spoke out against the criticism she and Lee were facing at the time of the release of Anderson’s memoir.

“I just wanted to come on here and let you know I’m OK because I know people have been checking on me, which is really nice and I’m good, don’t worry,” the former Vine star said via TikTok at the time. “And don’t worry about the people that are saying all the mean things they’re saying … I don’t live in that world.”

Advertisement

Furlan continued by saying that she was lucky to have a really loving husband who honestly laughs all this stuff off and could care less.

ALSO READ: Why did Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson divorce? Exploring their infamous turbulent relationship as the Dummer faces sexual assault allegations