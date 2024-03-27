Jack Antonoff Slams Reporter for Asking Question Related to Taylor Swift; Tells Them They've Come to the Wrong Place for 'Clickbait'

Life is a willow, and it would not bend to your wind if you were a reporter looking for “clickbait!” Taylor Swift’s lifelong friend and music producer, Jack Antonoff, sets the record straight. Reportedly, Antonoff was on a call with a Dutch news outlet and hung up when asked about collaboration on Swift’s upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department.

Jack Antonoff shuts off news reporters

Being the true friend that he is, the producer didn’t give the media any scoop on the Cardigan singer’s upcoming album. A news reporter from NRC, a Dutch daily newspaper, asked the 39-year-old about TTPD, and he was not pleased.

Antonoff told the reporter, "You know I don't talk about that," he purportedly told the news outlet. "If you're looking for clickbait, you've come to the wrong place. Thank you for this conversation," before slamming down the phone.

Antonoff always had Swift’s back

This isn’t the first time the producer has defended the Shake It Off singer. In February, the Los Angeles Times accused the singer of not writing her own songs.

The producer and songwriter responded to the allegation with a funny quip! He said questioning the Mother’s (fan nickname for the singer) capabilities “is like challenging someone’s faith in God. You just don't go there."

The long-time association between Swift and Antonoff

The singer-producer duo first worked on the hit album 1989 and has collaborated on every album since then! Even the re-recordings. Swift’s long-time bestie once said something adorable and hilarious on the record. "I'm a little b**ch sometimes. But you come after my friend Taylor, you're toast to me," Antonoff said and clearly meant it!

Swift’s upcoming album

Although Antonoff didn’t comment on whether he would be part of the album The Tortured Poets Department, he most likely will. The Maroon singer announced her upcoming album when she won a Grammy for Midnights.

"OK, this is my 13th GRAMMY, which is my lucky number. I don't know if I’ve ever told you that," Swift quipped. "I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans."

Swift’s 11th album will be released on April 19. So far, she has revealed the album's tracklist: Fortnight, So Long, London, and Florida!!! being some of the song titles. The album also features collaborations with Post Malone and Florence + the Machine!