Wind Breaker Episode 5: Release Date, How To Watch, Expected Plot And More

This article contains spoilers for Wind Breaker anime.

The latest episode of Wind Breaker finally introduced the character of Hajime Umemiya, the leader of Bofurin. Fans were really happy to see him interact with the protagonist Sakura as he is one of the most favorite characters from the manga. However, that’s not all that happened in episode 4.

Wind Breaker episode 4 set the stage for the upcoming one-on-one fights between five Bofurin members and five Shishitoren members. In Wind Breaker episode 5, we will finally be able to see the Bofurin members in action against their opponents. Here is what you need to know about the episode.

Wind Breaker episode 5 release date, streaming details, and more

Wind Breaker episode 5 is set to air on May 3, 2024, Friday, at 12:26 a.m. JST. Due to time differences, the episode will be available at different times in other countries, and most of them will be able to stream the episode on Thursday. After it airs in Japan, international fans will be able to stream the episode on Crunchyroll. Other than the English subbed version, Crunchyroll is also streaming the anime's English, French, German, Brazilian Portuguese, and Latin American Spanish dubbed versions.

The fifth episode of Wind Breaker will pick up where the last episode left off, which is the one-on-one fights between five Bofurin members and five Shishitoren members. We probably won’t see all five fights in the next episode, but definitely the first few, especially the fights involving Sugishita, Hayato, and Hiragi will probably happen in succession. We might also get to know the history between Hiragi Toma and the Shishitoren boy that wanted to fight him. It is also likely that if all three of these fights take place in the next episode, then it will also set the stage for the fights between Sakura and Togame, and Umemiya and Shishitoren’s leader, Choji Tomiyama.

Wind Breaker episode 4 recap

The 4th episode of Wind Breaker began with Sakura and the gang going to Umemiya with Hiragi to report their altercation with Shishitoren. However, Umemiya angered Hiragi by continuing to talk about the plants he was growing. Then Sasaki, the middle school student who got attacked by Shishitoren and saved by Sugishita and Sakura, told Umemiya what had happened. Umemiya thanked him as he was trying to stop shoplifting and help the people of the town when he got mobbed by Shishitoren. He also thanked Sakura for standing up for the people of the town and said that he was happy to have him as a younger brother. When Sakura said that he is not his brother, Umemiya told him that everyone in the town was his family.

Right then, Hiragi got a phone call from Kaji and before he could say what was happening, Shishitoren’s leader Choji Tomiyama showed up. An energetic person who is gunning for a fight, Tomiyama was not placated by Umemiya who said that they should call it even as Tomiyama beat up a bunch of Furin students. However, some guys from Shishitoren also show up, including their second-in-command Togame Jo. It is then decided that they will have tournament-style one-on-one flights between five Shishitoren and five Bofurin members.

After Shishitoren leaves, the gang goes to Kotoha Tachibana’s cafe to eat and strategize. Seeing how Umemiya was doting on Kotoha, Sakura assumed that she was his girlfriend, but Umemiya said that she was his little sister. It is then that Sakura finds out that Umemiya and Kotoha grew up in the same orphanage and that she is the same age as Sakura and not older. They start to eat and Umemiya says that fighting is actually like having a conversation, which Sakura does not really understand, but he is geared up to fight against strong guys anyway, especially as his opponent is the second strongest guy in Shishitoren- Togame Jo.

It is also revealed that Shishitoren, though always power-hungry and strong, was never corrupted as it is now, and Umemiya thinks that it’s Tomiyama’s fault. It turns out that Bofurin had a fight with them before, but it was mostly a friendly brawl. However, the upcoming fight is not going to be like that and it was made very clear by the way Shishitoren members were talking. In the next episode, the Bofurin vs. Shishitoren fights will finally begin.

