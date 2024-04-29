Chillin' In Another World Episode 4: Release Date, How To Watch, Plot And More

The third episode of the isekai anime Chillin' in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers focused on the relationship between Filo aka Banaza and Fenrys. Based on Miya Kinojo’s light novel series of the same name, the anime focuses on Banaza who is summoned to another world as a hero candidate but is rejected. He starts living in the woods and when he slays a slime there, he starts to level up his powers.

The last episode of the series was mostly about the growing relationship between Banaza and his wife Fenrys who fell in love with him after he defeated her in battle. The next episode is likely to focus on the Dark One preparing another attack against Banaza and Fenrys.

Chillin' in Another World episode 4 release date, streaming details, and more

The 4th episode of Chillin' in Another World is set to air on April 30th, 2024, Tuesday, at 12 a.m. JST. Due to time differences, the episode will air in most other countries on Monday. International fans will be able to stream the episode on Crunchyroll about 30 minutes after its initial Japanese release.

There are no spoilers available for the Chillin' in Another World episode 4 as of yet. But the story will likely pick up from where it ended in episode 3. As we saw that the Dark One was very interested in Fenrys and Banaza and hell-bent on dealing with them, they will likely face another attack in the next episode. However, it seems that the Dark One will send someone else again first, which means his appearance won’t come until the end of the next episode. We will probably also see Fenrys and Banaza’s relationship growing stronger and their little family with the four women Balirosa, Blossom, Byleri, and Belano also progress as they continue their training.

Chillin’ in Another World episode 3 recap

The Chillin’ in Another World episode 3 began with Banaza getting used to being a husband to Fenrys, who seems devoted to him. We also saw the four girls Balirosa, Blossom, Byleri, and Belano who made their appearance in episode 2 continue their training under the couple, though they were still struggling a lot.

Fenrys made everyone a raw meat dinner, but Banaza and Belirosa then cooked it so everyone could eat. Fenrys, whose demon form is that of a wolf, loved the cooked food and was surprised at how effective it was. She and Banaza then went to the town to sell their kill and Fenrys had to take care of some personal business. Someone approached Banaza to ask him to do a quest for the Hero, which he rejected. When he met up with Fenrys again, it looked like she had been attacked. But it turns out that she was trying to learn how to cook and be a better wife for Banaza.

The episode then took a turn as we saw it was another demon named Uliminas that was spying on Fenrys. He then came into the area where they lived and was surprised that Banaza was able to purify the area after killing Fenrys’ brother. Banaza did not know that he had killed Fenrys’ brother but the latter reassured him that she still loved him. Uliminas then attacked them but was defeated by Banaza.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators. The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more anime and manga related updates.

