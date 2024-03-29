Kate Hudson Reveals New Music Video Is Tribute To Her Son Ryder; Says Her Feelings Had 'To Be Part Of The Record'

Kate Hudson dedicates her new song to her 20-year-old son Ryder! Like every mother, the Talk About Love singer was in disbelief that her son was no longer a teenager. She lovingly recalled when Ryder was born and how having him at a young age allowed them to grow together.

In the music video for her new song, Live Forever, Hudson features clips from Ryder’s life over the years. As the video switches between clips, she sings about the change he brought to her life.

Kate Hudson’s consuming love and joy for her son

The first-borns are always special! Hudson, 44, recalls her life changed when she became a mother for the first time. "But for me, it's about the absolutely consuming joy Ryder was for me from the moment he arrived," she told People’s Magazine.

Talking about the joys of motherhood, the actress revealed, "Nothing can prepare you for a love that swallows you whole, but that's what watching my son grow up has been for me — and when we started writing these songs, it was a feeling that absolutely had to be part of the record." While being careful about her son’s privacy, she wanted to flaunt how “gloriously loving” Ryder was as a child.

Growing up together

The singer-actress was only 24 when she welcomed her son with now ex Chris Robinson. "I was so young when Ryder was born, I look back and marvel; I was almost a kid, too, so we were able to fall in love with growing up at the same time,” said Hudson. His now 20-year-old son is only a few years younger than her when she had him, which the actress finds bizarre. "That's been the wild discovery for me," she said. "I just can't believe I was only a couple of years older than him when I decided to have a child."

The mom of three looks back at Ryder's two decades of life. Now an adult, he is ready to “fly the nest.” "You look back going, 'Wow, I can't believe [it].' “ she added. Hudson is living the mommy life with her three children. Besides Ryder, she is also a mom to Bingham,12, with ex Matt Bellamy and Rani, 5, with fiance Danny Fujikawa.