Sydney Sweeney Shares Photo Of Her 'Hanging' Upside Down During Hawaii Vacation; See Here

Sydney Sweeney, the lead of Immaculate is having fun and the fans are witnessing her adventurous side during her recent vacations in Hawaii and Mexico. The actress has been posting her pictures from the trip and has taken over on Instagram by a beautiful storm and we are all loving it.

Sydney Sweeney is on vacation mode

The 26-year-old actress on Monday posted a carousel of 3 photos in denim shorts with a black bikini top. She has posted an upside-down photo where she is hanging from the top rail of the Jeep and an orange Miu Miu handbag covering her face with the caption, ‘One sec hanging on Hawaii,’ which she is doing quite literally. Her followers cannot get enough of her pictures, calling it her ‘cutest and most iconic post yet.’

Furthermore, her tropical ambiance and vibes continued when she posted a few pictures from Mexico on Sunday. In another carousel, we can see Sweeney with a dog, a Polaroid collage of herself with a friend, and other pictures of her group hanging out. It seems like the Madame Web Star is in a fun mode, there is one picture in the carousel in which Sweeney is holding her sweatshirt which reads, 'Sorry for having GREAT T—S', a real LOL moment was spotted in the fun trip images. To add, Sweeney also seemed to be enjoying dancing at the beach during sunset as a mariachi band played music with the caption, 'good times and tan lines.'

Fun times flew in - Kitesurfing deets!!

The real highlight of Sweeney’s trip must be her attempt at Kitesurfing. "Sorry I couldn’t make it i had a board meeting," she captioned the photos. The first picture shows Sweeney standing on the seat of the boat where she is wearing water shoes. The audience has seen her friends hyping the actress while she tries jetskiing.

In the second clip, the actress looked like an expert with no wipeout visible. She seems to be focused as a man behind the camera instructs her how she let the bar out a little back and she should lean back. After looking at Sydney having fun, fans have been eagerly waiting for her photos because vacationing with Sweeney looks like so much fun.

