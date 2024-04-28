From Courtroom To White House: A Look Back At Kim Kardashian's Law School Journey

The Kardashians are not new to scandals or PR stunts but none of us could have ever imagined that the most famous Kardashian sister would pick the law card. The love for law in Kim comes from her late father, Robert Kardashian who was a lawyer himself. He was the attorney who represented OJ Simpson in his infamous murder trial.

Kim’s announcement of Law apprenticeship

Kim Kardashian has built herself everything, whether it's beauty and shapewear lines or being a creative director for one of the biggest brands in the world. We know that Kim K knows how to run a business successfully, but nobody would have imagined her going to law school. Yet, she again reminded her haters that she can do anything and everything. The announcement came on a Vogue cover in 2019, where North’s mother was quick to clarify that she wasn’t going to law school; rather, she was reading the law.

In California, an undergraduate degree is not required to become a lawyer, but you need to pass a baby bar exam, and that is the route she took. From 2019 to 2021, Kim worked towards clearing the baby bar exam, which is no easy feat. The exam lasts for seven hours and is also known as the First-Year Law Students' Examination. For those following the Kardashians, they know that in season 20, Kim explained that test takers have to write four essays and answer 300 multiple-choice questions. The reality star attempted the test more than twice but unfortunately failed both times.

Kim passes the baby bar exam

In December 2021, the Skims founder reached the biggest milestone of her law school journey and announced that she had passed the baby bar exam on her fourth attempt. After clearing the exam, she took to Instagram and posted a carousel with pictures of herself in a bright blue Balenciaga bodysuit, because apparently, that's how announcements are made in the Kardashian family.

In the caption, Kim excitedly wrote, ‘OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!’ where she continued to tell her fans that she failed the exam 3 times in 2 years and continued to work hard towards passing the exam. The reality star also informed that in California, she needs to take 2 bar exams, and the first, which is the harder one, is now cleared. It feels good to her that she is on her way to achieving her goals.

Additionally, Kim K went on to thank all the people who helped her during this journey and gave a special mention to her father, who was her inspiration all along and would have been her biggest cheerleader if he were around. As for what’s next for the business girl, it's to sit and prepare for the second exam so that she can become a lawyer.

