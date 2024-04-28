'The Pain Is Crazy': Tiffany Haddish Opens Up About Endometriosis Battle And Suffering 8 Miscarriages

Disclaimer: The article contains content related to pregnancy loss.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Tiffany Haddish opened up about her hidden pain due to endometriosis, which is going through for years now (Endometriosis: A condition where endometrium extends outside the uterus and results in pelvic pain).

Tiffany’s painful journey of endometriosis

The 44-year-old actress revealed that endometriosis has caused her intense pain and fertility issues for years. ‘My body be playing tricks on me’ Haddish said in the interview where she also spoke about her reproductive health battle and the gruelling pain that has caused her. She is pretty sure after going through this problem that the devil is real because the first day of her period is when things are at their worst. Haddish feels as if her life is turned upside down, she experiences debilitating pain during her period for years.

In November 2023, Tiffany ultimately saw a doctor when she began fainting from the pain's intensity. The doctor gave her something because she kept passing out. The pain is crazy and feels like somebody is kicking me in the back, comedian said while speaking to PEOPLE. The writer also informed the audience that she had a dent in her uterus which has caused her pain periods. Moreover, the last two months have not been that bad since she has gone from 11 days of period to four or five which is a bit normal.

Reproductive health issues increased

The biggest potential side effect that Tiffany has faced during this situation is pregnancy loss. She has had a total of eight miscarriages, ‘It’s so f—king devastating.’ Haddish was married to William Stewart and is known for making laden jokes, about her love life and other things but pregnancy is something very personal to her and she takes it very seriously.

Every time she found out that she was pregnant, Tiffany would stop smoking and drinking, and follow everything by the books even if she didn’t really want a baby. The comedian is currently celibate and doesn’t plan on getting married again or becoming a mother. She added that there is some part of her that wants to become a mother because she has all this love and wants to give it to someone who can grow with it.

Tiffany Haddish is a New York Times bestselling author, and producer who was the breakout star of the smash comedy Girls Trip. Her memoir, I Curse You With Joy is going to hit the stacks on May 7 and it is about a journey of self-discovery and celebration and also incorporates lessons Haddish has learned throughout her life.

