Meghan Markle-Prince Harry's Photographer Friend Looking At 'Legal Resources' To Counter Image Manipulation Claims

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s photographer friend, is proving his innocence yet again!

Close friend and photographer Misan Harriman has taken several pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on important occasions. However, some YouTubers have thrown Harriman under the bus and have accused him of manipulating images; especially the picture he took of the Royal couple at the One Young World Summit. The photographer has since talked about taking legal support to prove his side.

Harriman shares RAW pictures as proof

After the unjustified attack for allegedly altering images, the photographer was compelled to share the RAW file of the image on X.

The image was captioned, “So this is the RAW/DNG file of my image, it’s extraordinary that photographers are having to do this, what is worse is that @YouTube @YouTubeCreators is allowing these pages that publish so much hate to stay up on their platform.”

It further read, “They are easy to find and should be easy to remove. I will be speaking to the senior team at YouTube directly about this, this is a trust and safety issue.”

Harriman clarified that the image is not altered with this statement. "As you can see in the file, nothing has been manipulated beyond a Color grade. The crazy accusations, insidious!! This is the last time I am doing this.”

“Image metadata is attached, and there is a link to the actual RAW/DNG file. Also, folks that understand photography will know the difference between an edited image and a manipulated image,” He added. “In regard to defamation, my team are looking at every legal recourse. This has to stop,” the caption concluded.

Harrison’s previous photo scandal

This isn’t the first time the Royal photographer has faced accusations of image altercation. The picture of Markle’s second pregnancy announcement was deemed to be altered. Harriman, who was nominated for an Oscar for his short film The After, later shared the image's metadata. The announcement image was only graded in black and white and was not “doctored.”

"Unfortunately, there’s been an article in the Daily Mail saying that I have admitted to doctoring the pregnancy announcement portrait I took of Harry and Meghan. "Apparently, I was switching out trees and meadows...this is crazy," he wrote.

"No trees or meadows were moved or swapped, this is the image straight out of camera," Harriman clarified. Photoshopping images is clearly a sin in the Royal household as the controversies get stretched out indefinitely.