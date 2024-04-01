Outer Banks Chase Stokes Teases Season 4 Drama; Find Out What He Had to Say

Chase Stokes, the exceptional actor who rose to prominence after his outstanding performance in the teen drama series Outer Banks, has some interesting tea to spill. John Booker Routledge, a.k.a. Chase Stokes, has hinted that the upcoming season of the hit series is going to be beyond anything. In an interview with People, Stokes revealed that his character would have to evaluate everything.

Chase Stokes reveals interesting details about Outer Banks Season 4

Outer Banks fans have some interesting drama and treasure coming up for them. In an exclusive interview with People, Outer Banks star Chase Stokes teased that the upcoming season of the series would be above and beyond for the fans. Stokes was promoting a brand, during which he revealed some interesting facts about the Netflix series.

After spending nearly six weeks abroad for the making of the series and pulling all the episodes together, he revealed that the upcoming season might just be his favorite of all. He said, “The writers always spoke about how they wanted to showcase the characters' authenticity in the starting season, so I’d say that they have done a pretty good job this season keeping that in mind.” Stokes then also said that the new season would have loads of drama in it.

Stokes then spoke about dealing with his character John B.'s demise in the series and said, “Whenever someone experiences loss, it hits an individual in ways that one can’t even think about. Similarly, seeing the situation John B. and Sarah are in would really make them evaluate everything. From where they are to what all of it is worth it? Or they’d want to change it back or be okay with it?” Stokes then added that Pogues would be dealing with many obstacles along the way, like self-doubt and other things following the trauma that happened, which would lead to deeper questioning.

What happened in Season 3 of the Chase Stokes starrer Outer Banks?

Nearly after two years, Outer Banks returned to Netflix last year on February 23, 2023, to continue where season 2 left off. The Pogues' quest to return home following a failed attempt to obtain the Cross of Santo Domingo leads them straight into the search for the legendary city of El Dorado. It's a convoluted voyage that included a reconciliation between John B. and Big John, developing romances among the Pogues, and the Camerons' battle for legacy.

Chase Stokes starrer, Outer Banks Season 3 ended last year, and it was a one-of-a-kind ride. The Outer Banks season 3 finale took place mostly in South America, as storylines developed and everyone gathered around the alleged location of El Dorado. This was not without another typical Ward Cameron betrayal, as new adversary Carlos Singh died in search of the gold treasures. The tragedies continued as Outer Banks season 3 concluded the primary quest, which appeared to be the series' ending. However, with season 4 already confirmed, the Outer Banks season 3 ending provided finality through irreparable deaths, while the closing scene explicitly set up the Pogues' future treasure search.

Meanwhile, Outer Banks Season 4 doesn’t have a definitive date for when it will be released, but hopefully the new season will be released this year.

