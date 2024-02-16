Who Is Austin North? Everything To Know About The Outer Banks Star As He Is Arrested For Alleged Attack On ER Hospital Staff

Outer Banks star Austin North was arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday night for gross misdemeanor battery after allegedly attacking multiple hospital workers at UMC Hospital. According to a police report obtained by TMZ, officers were dispatched to the scene for reports of an assault and battery that had apparently occurred in the ER.

According to two nurses and a phlebotomist interviewed by officers, the attack came out of nowhere. North threw punches at all three hospital personnel in succession and shoved them for no apparent reason.

Who is Austin North?

Austin Michael North (born July 30, 1996) is an American actor. He has portrayed the roles of Logan Watson in the original Disney Channel sitcom I Didn't Do It (2014–2015) and Topper Thornton in the Netflix series Outer Banks (2020–present). North was born in Cincinnati, Ohio. Later, he and his family relocated to Atlanta, Georgia.

In 2011, at the age of fifteen, North began his professional acting career, when he appeared in several guest star roles in TV Series, including Kickin' It, General Hospital, A.N.T. Farm, Jessie and See Dad Run.

In 2014, North was cast to play the main role in the Disney Channel original series I Didn't Do It opposite Olivia Holt, Piper Curda, Peyton Clark and Sarah Gilman, in which he played the main role of Logan Watson.

Advertisement

In 2018, the actor was cast to play the main role in the teen comedy streaming series All Night, in which he played the main role of Oz, created by Jason Ubaldi that premiered on May 11, 2018, on Hulu.

In 2020, North was cast to play the main role in the teen drama Outer Banks opposite Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow and Drew Starkey, which he played the antagonist role as Topper, created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke that premiered on Netflix on April 15, 2020.

In 2023, North made his film debut in the romantic drama film Beautiful Disaster starring Dylan Sprouse and Virginia Gardner, based on Jamie McGuire's 2011 new adult novel of the same name, which was released on April 12, 2023, in which he played role of Shepley Maddox.

Austin North arrested for attacking hospital staff

According to the report by TMZ, Austin North allegedly punched one nurse in the head, shoved another in the face, and pushed the phlebotomist into a table.The phlebotomist then used a nearby tray table in self-defense and hit North in the head.

The security officers of the hospital then restrained North, but not before he was able to attack a fourth female, but her role and identity have not been released. According to TMZ, cops were finally able to cuff him to a nearby gurney in the hospital. North was then transported to jail. He has since bean released on bond.

The Outer Banks actor spoke for the first time after the incident. In a statement on his Instagram Story Thursday, North addressed the incident, saying, "I am deeply upset by the events that took place in Las Vegas this past week. My friend drove me to the hospital because I thought I was having a heart attack. Several tests were taken, including blood, which came back negative for any drugs or alcohol in my system. I was having a severe anxiety attack."

"I have very little memory of the events that day at the hospital. I have the utmost respect for healthcare workers and hospital staff," he continued. "I have battled anxiety on and off for years and this was the most extreme panic attack I've ever had. Going forward, I hope to shed light on this debilitating disorder and send hope to those who have also struggled."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Outer Banks season 4: TUDUM event confirms production; Everything we know about Netflix's hit